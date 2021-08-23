Project Management Advisors Expands To New York City, Opens Office In Empire State Building

LPE is a New York-based project management firm focused on meeting the development needs of institutional clients across life sciences, healthcare and education. The team, led by founder Joshua Rubin, will join 140+ PMA professionals nationwide in delivering project management, leadership and execution service valued among a diverse and growing client base that includes real estate owners, investors, developers and end users. LPE will retain its brand name, which is synonymous with high-quality care and delivery of cutting-edge projects in the New York metropolitan market.

"This acquisition and our expanded footprint bring the entirety of our experience across industries and project types to New York and the entire Northeast corridor, where there are growing opportunities for knowledgeable real estate partners who understand the nuances of complex developments," said Roger McCarron, President and CEO of PMA. "We believe the people make the project, so we are thrilled to have Josh and his team on board as we expand our service offering, client base and national reach."

The combined team has already engaged on several projects in the life sciences, healthcare and technology sector in the region and has deep experience in biotech hubs including San Diego and San Francisco. Rubin has built a significant presence in the New York project management space, working with nationally recognized clients including United Therapeutics, New York Presbyterian Hospital, NYU Langone Health and NYU Winthrop Hospital.

"Many companies see opportunity in the life sciences and healthcare space today but may not have the practical experience of navigating intricate developments where speed-to-market is essential," Rubin said. "Our team offers decades of experience overseeing millions of square feet of development, identifying and managing risk factors to deliver exceptional projects across the country. That know-how will be essential as the market for this work continues to rapidly evolve throughout the East Coast."

The acquisition and expansion establishes a significant presence for PMA in New York and along the entire Northeast corridor, from Washington, D.C. to Boston, where the company oversees active projects as diverse as Fortune 100 tech company offices to ground-up construction of life sciences laboratories. It is the second acquisition for PMA in the last year, having also opened an Austin, Texas-based office in 2020.

About Project Management Advisors, Inc.

Project Management Advisors Inc. (PMA) is a national real estate advisory firm providing consulting services as the owner's representative, including development management, project management, program management and investor representation. Recognized among the commercial real estate industry's top professional services firms, including being named to Engineering News-Record top CM fee-only firms for two years in a row, PMA is a leader in addressing the increasingly sophisticated real estate needs and challenges of their clients, minimizing risk while maximizing outcomes. Headquartered in Chicago, PMA has additional offices in Austin, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, San Diego and San Francisco and delivers more than 25 years of practical experience across project types, markets and public and private sector industries. For more information, visit pmainc.com.

