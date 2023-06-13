Project Management Professional Exam Pass Rate for Cheetah Learning Students is 99%

PHOENIX, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Students who take Cheetah Learning's Accelerated Exam Prep course pass the Project Management Professional (PMP)® test at a 99% rate, which is unprecedented in the field.

"Cheetah's accelerated learning techniques help students quickly assimilate and recall a large amount of content leading to nine out of ten classes having a 100% PMP exam pass rate the day after the class for every student who registers and follows the process," said Michelle LaBrosse, PMP, CVL, CAC, PMI-ACP, RYT, founder and CEO of the company. "Most training approaches place a strong emphasis on memorization of terminology; as a result, eight out of ten students still fail the PMP exam on their first attempt even after studying for six months to two years. Students who prepare using Cheetah's proven accelerated adult learning techniques learn systems thinking, enabling them to arrive at the right solution logically without having to memorize."

Earning PMP certification by passing the Project Management Institute exam allows project managers to acquire new skills and accelerate their careers and earnings. The test is difficult, however, and taking Cheetah's intensive prep course is an investment in future success.

"Preparing for the PMP exam with the Cheetah Learning approach has been a game changer for me," said Camilo Garavito-Castillo, PMP. "Not only did I pass the PMP, I added the Cheetah Accelerated Learning method to my toolbox. Being a lifelong learner, I appreciate this tool for life."

Cheetah Learning teaches not only the content covered by the test, but how to excel at taking exams.

"The test-taking techniques I learned were just as important, if not more so, than course content on the day of the exam," said Kathryn Leuenberger, PMP. "I passed my PMP exam the morning after the four-day course: pay attention to the recommendation to book your exam that next day. I was worried I wasn't going to be ready, but it was the best advice for me!"

The Accelerated Exam Prep, which is available in a virtual classroom four-day or four-week online formats, is one of several courses offered by Cheetah Learning that are guaranteed to improve outcomes and accelerate career success for managers and leaders.

"Our pass rate for students who follow our process is actually 100%," explained LaBrosse. "There is always the 1% who do not follow our process and therefore do not pass the PMP exam. Our approach is not for everybody."

