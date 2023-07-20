Project Management Skills Shine at Europe's Largest Festival of Entrepreneurship

News provided by

Project Management Institute Educational Foundation

20 Jul, 2023, 04:00 ET

PMIEF (Project Management Institute Educational Foundation) Sponsors Best Application of Project Management Category at Awards

ISTANBUL, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The essential role that project management skills play in business was highlighted last week at the Gen-E event in Istanbul, Turkey, organized by JA Europe (Junior Achievement Europe), where teams from more than 43 countries gathered at the region's largest festival of young entrepreneurs.

Continue Reading
Asheesh Advani, President & CEO of JA Worldwide (left), Olivier Lazar, COO of PMIEF and VP of Social & Community Impact PMI (centre) and Adam Warby, Chairman of JA Europe (right)
Asheesh Advani, President & CEO of JA Worldwide (left), Olivier Lazar, COO of PMIEF and VP of Social & Community Impact PMI (centre) and Adam Warby, Chairman of JA Europe (right)

Thousands of young entrepreneurs across Europe, either in secondary school or at university, participated in the event throughout the academic year by forming companies and developing products that were ready for sale or further development at the end of year. These companies were then put forward for judging by established figures in the industry, including Olivier Lazar, COO of PMIEF and VP of Social & Community Impact, PMI. A winner from each country was chosen, as were overall category winners, and the prizes were announced at a Gala Ceremony at the WOW Conference Centre, Istanbul, on Thursday, Jul 13.

In partnership with PMIEF, JA Europe presented the Best Application of Project Management Award to Sodehal from Slovakia, a team of five young men aged 17 and 18, who developed a virtual business card via an app to allow the easy and sustainable sharing of contact details.

Marcel Michaliak from Sodehal, said: "Project management skills are so important for young people to learn. It really helped us to develop and deliver our product, especially the time management and communication skills we learned. With these skills we were able to keep our plans on track and make sure everyone was working towards the same objective."

Olivier Lazar from PMIEF said: "It is such a privilege and honour to be part of an event like this. These young people are incredible and I am blown away by their skills and creativity. In ensuring we meet the difficult challenges our society faces it is more important now than ever that we can support and mentor such wonderful young people and provide them with the project management skills that will ensure their projects continue to be successful."

PMIEF has also partnered with JA Europe for a number of years to provide project management training to its team of skilled professionals. JA Worldwide has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 - the second nomination it has received.

Photo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156719/Asheesh_Olivier_Adam.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157359/PMIEF_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Project Management Institute Educational Foundation

Also from this source

Projektmanagement-Fähigkeiten glänzen bei Europas größtem Festival des Unternehmertums

Les compétences en management de projet en vedette au plus grand festival européen de l'esprit d'entreprise

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.