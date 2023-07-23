Project Matty: Revolutionizing Care for Children with Autism and ADHD Through AI

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Matty, a pioneering digital health solution, has been launched by a dedicated mother of an ADHD-diagnosed child and Dr. Pamela Lim, a clinical psychology doctor. Both inspired by their personal experiences and united by their commitment to improve the lives of children with autism and ADHD, they're harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for an extraordinary mission.

The co-founders' personal journeys fuel their resolve to bridge the gap in traditional treatments. Born out of one mother's determination to help her ADHD-diagnosed son, and Dr. Pamela Lim's drive to assist others like her own child with autism, Project Matty aims to provide more accessible, effective, and personalized care to children worldwide.

Enter M.A.T.T.Y - an acronym for Managing Autism/ADHD Through Texting to You. It's an AI system that leverages the simplicity and familiarity of texting. M.A.T.T.Y engages in insightful chats with caregivers, learning about each child's unique traits, and using this information to create personalized virtual pets. These AI-powered pals provide children with an engaging, safe environment where they can develop essential skills beyond clinical settings.

Dr. Pamela Lim, a stalwart in the field of clinical psychology, emphasizes the core philosophy of Project Matty. "Kids with neurodevelopmental disorders behave differently because their brains process the world differently. They're not abnormal, just different. By understanding how they perceive the world, we can help them integrate into what may seem a frightening and strange world. Our mission with M.A.T.T.Y is to empower caregivers, who can then empower these amazing kids."

Project Matty embodies the transformative potential of technology when combined with deep empathy and personal experience. It presents a significant opportunity for investors looking to support an innovative solution with vast societal impact.

Join Project Matty in empowering children with Autism and ADHD to reach their full potential. Together, we can make a difference in their lives and contribute to a more inclusive, supportive world.

