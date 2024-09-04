Project Medtech names Jamie Easterling Chief Commercial Officer

CLEVELAND, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Medtech, a leading consulting firm revolutionizing the medtech industry, has announced the appointment of Jamie Easterling to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Easterling, who joined Project Medtech in 2024 as a commercial consultant, has been instrumental in developing the company's commercial consulting capabilities to support Project Medtech clients.

With a strong track record of success, Easterling is ready to lead the company's commercial operations. Post this Jamie Easterling

A Natural Leader

"Jamie's leadership skills and style are a natural fit here," said Duane Mancini, CEO, Project Medtech. "He has a natural ability to connect with clients, understand their needs, and add value. As we continue to grow in how we support the Medtech industry, I am confident Jamie will support our mission and vision."

Easterling's promotion comes at a time of significant growth for Project Medtech, which has been expanding its services and client base. With a strong track record of success, Easterling is poised to lead the company's commercial operations into its next phase.

Looking Ahead

As CCO, Easterling will oversee all commercial functions, including sales, marketing, customer success, and continuing to lead the commercial consulting division. His vision for the role is clear: "Success in business is not just about individual performance, but about the power of strategic partnerships. Together, we can achieve what would be impossible alone. Collaboration is the cornerstone of innovation. By partnering with others, we combine expertise, expand our reach, and accelerate our impact in the market," said Easterling.

For Easterling, this promotion is not just a career milestone; it's a continuation of a lifelong passion for improving patient care. With 30 plus years of hospital executive leadership, start-up consulting and investor relations experience, Easterling is well positioned to join Project Medtech's leadership on their fast-paced trajectory. Deeply committed to helping others, Jamie's time at Good Samaritan Hospital and with the Sisters of Charity instilled in him a lifelong dedication to serving those less fortunate—a passion that continues to guide him today. "It is the atmosphere that heals," said Easterling.

As he steps into his new role, his strategy will not only drive revenue but also maintain the high quality and cherished value that their clients have come to appreciate. With Easterling at the helm of its commercial operations, Project Medtech is poised for continued growth and success, underscoring its position as a leader in the medtech consulting industry.

About Project Medtech:

Accelerating medical technology to improve patient lives through our podcasts, network, events, and consulting services.

We offer tailored consulting services for startups and developing companies, integrating into their teams to provide hands-on support and navigate the complexities of bringing medical technology to market.

Our areas of expertise include go-to-market strategy, regulatory and quality, business operations, finance and accounting, investment strategy, health economics and reimbursement, and human resources and talent acquisition.

For more information, visit projectmedtech.com .

Email: [email protected]

Media inquiries: Kelly Arledge, 614.205.0339

SOURCE Project Medtech Consulting, Inc.