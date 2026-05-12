Project MFG National Championship Brings Top Advanced Manufacturing Students to Alabama

High-stakes competition promotes skills essential to aerospace, defense, energy, and advanced manufacturing industries

DECATUR, Ala., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's top advanced manufacturing students will compete for $185,000 in prize money during the Project MFG Advanced Manufacturing National Championship, taking place May 12–15 at Calhoun Community College in Decatur, Alabama.

The Project MFG National Championship will feature four finalist teams selected from more than 70 schools and 200 competitors nationwide, competing in a demanding 20-hour, three-day competition centered on automation, robotics, and advanced manufacturing technology.

Project MFG

While AI can automate repetitive processes, the competition underscores the growing need for human critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability — skills essential to aerospace, defense, energy, and advanced manufacturing industries. Modern manufacturing facilities require workers who can program, operate, troubleshoot and improve sophisticated systems. As artificial intelligence and automation continue reshaping global manufacturing, Project MFG is focused on preparing students for the increasingly technical, high-skilled careers driving America's industrial future.

Teams representing Alabama, California, Pennsylvania, and Oklahoma advanced to the national finals after qualifying competitions across the country. Finalist schools include Wallace State Community College, Yuba College, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, and Autry Technology Center.

The competition is designed to mirror real-world advanced manufacturing environments, with competitors machining aerospace-related components while being evaluated using industry-grade metrology and CNC technology. Instructors will participate in concurrent upskilling and technology training sessions led by industry partners — a key part of Project MFG's workforce development model. These partners include Mastercam, Mitutoyo, Haas Automation, ZEISS, and the Gene Haas Foundation.

The national championship comes as the U.S. manufacturing industry faces a projected 1.9 million unfilled jobs by 2033, according to Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute. Project MFG leaders say building a skilled domestic workforce is critical to national security, supply chain resilience, and America's long-term competitiveness in aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

***Media interviews with student competitors, instructors, Project MFG leadership, and industry partners will be available throughout the event ***

About Project MFG

Founded to strengthen America's industrial and manufacturing workforce pipeline, Project MFG develops and delivers hands-on workforce development programs that inspire, train, and connect the next generation of skilled trade professionals. More at https://projectmfg.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Will Gregory, (816) 645-6116, [email protected]

SOURCE Project MFG