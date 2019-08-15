Project Nimbus: Complete Edition 'Universal Sale' Now Underway

TOKYO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Nimbus, the high speed mecha action game, is now on sale for 40%, on Steam and Nintendo Switch. The indie hit, inspired by classic mecha like Macross and Gundam, was created by GameCrafterTeam and remastered into the Complete Edition by GameTomo in Tokyo.

Project Nimbus: Complete Edition

Project Nimbus: Complete Edition contains remastered graphics and a new enhanced Survival and Warfront mode for endless replayability. The game features pulse-pounding, high-speed combat across a variety of theatres of war across a futuristic Earth. Three main factions duke it out for control over scarce resources using Battle Frames, powerful combat suits that can field a diverse array of fantastical weapons.

Project Nimbus: Rise Mirai, the second half of the Complete Edition, will also be released on PS4 in America and Europe around the end of August.

Project Nimbus Key Features

High-speed battle action, piloting heavily armored Battle Frames through the war torn skies.

Twenty-six missions in a variety of locations, including floating cities, ocean fortresses, mountain bases, futuristic prisons, and battles in space.

New PC features, including full mouse and keyboard support (in addition to gamepad), Steam Achievement support, and detailed visual settings. Also support for 21:9 Ultra-wide, 4K resolution monitors, and 60, 90, 144, and uncapped framerate.

resolution monitors, and 60, 90, 144, and uncapped framerate. Over a dozen playable Battle Frames with weapons including smart missiles, energy blades, particle cannons, floating energy shields, railguns and autonomous psychodrones.

A sprawling storyline with battles between three different factions over a war-torn futuristic planet: the US-led CFN, the Russia-led UCN, and the shadowy terrorist Children of Fallen Nations.

-led UCN, and the shadowy terrorist Children of Fallen Nations. Complex bosses each with a unique fighting style, including orbiting nuclear battle mechs, bands of deadly pilots, and weaponized flying ships.

Missiles, rail guns and cannons for long range combat...energy blades and blade rushes for melee!

WARFRONT mode includes massive replayability with six unlimited mission modes including Base Defense, Interception, and Assassination. Six levels of pilot (including Legendary) and Battle Frame customization will keep you playing for hours more.

Supporting Links and Assets

PRESS KIT:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_m51zCdmuZhPOOLGd8Q4tvdJT6bIVaeo

WEB SITE:

https://www.gametomo.co.jp

YOUTUBE CHANNEL:

https://www.youtube.com/c/GameTomo

About GameTomo

GameTomo is a team of dedicated indie developers and publishers located in Tokyo, Japan. GameTomo curates best in breed indie titles and hand-picks consequential games appealing to both Western and Asian audiences. Visit them at www.gametomo.co.jp

Contact:

Michael Ely

+81362629750

SOURCE GameTomo

https://www.gametomo.co.jp

