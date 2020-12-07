Project NUC Launches The World's First Cryptocurrency with an Irrevocable Trust Structure on the Blockchain: New Unit of Coin

We would like to dedicate this massive project to improving the quality of life of people seeking to secure their wealth Tweet this

This Trust structure affords the NUC to have the decentralized utility of a great store of value in both the digital and real-world economies. Individuals can purchase the NUC tokens (digital) to gain access to beneficiary Certificates to the NUC Development Foundation Trust (reality). When tokens are redeemed on the NUC exchange, individuals will have to go through KYC procedures to get beneficiary status. Beneficiaries will receive a cryptographic digital Certificate via email which they will have the ability to download and print for real-world use cases. A few Real-world benefits include Estate planning around asset inheritance tax by passing NUC Certificates to heirs or assigns forever, as well as avoid costly probate fees. Beneficiaries can use the Certificates to add to portfolio Net Worth as well as a hedge against inflation. For some Certificate holders Medicare planning maybe a benefit due to beneficiary status of an irrevocable Trust, and lastly the benefits of tax deductions based on the Trust distributing K1 tax return forms via email at the end of the Trust calendar year to Certificate holders. Details will be provided to the beneficiaries expressing what was considered principal vs. income outside of the Ruby's yearly GIA appraisal value. As the NUC token market cap increases, the GIA appraisal value should increase allowing the Trust to have a higher principal value for future K1 tax deductions purposes.