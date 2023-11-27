PROJECT ODYSSEY TO FORM BACKBONE OF NEW MILITARY TRAINING COLLABORATION

News provided by

Red 6

27 Nov, 2023, 16:40 ET

Three companies with world-leading military training expertise have announced that they are working together to combine their unrivalled technology and experience to revolutionize training for the military forces of the future.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems, PLEXSYS and Red 6 have agreed to explore the integration of Red 6's augmented reality headset technology and immersive simulation from PLEXSYS into BAE Systems' single synthetic training environment.

They will use BAE Systems' Project OdySSEy, combined with Red 6's Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) and the Advanced Simulation Combat Operations Trainer (ASCOT) from PLEXSYS. 

The agreement, announced at the global simulation and training exhibition I/ITSEC 2023 taking place in Orlando, Florida, will see them use the latest technology and decades of working alongside the world's leading military forces to deliver the training required for warfare today and into the future. 

The partnership will create an advanced, realistic training environment that will enhance tactical preparedness and decision-making training for students who will be able to interact with a mixture of live and simulated aircraft being operated by fellow students, allowing them to put theoretical knowledge into practice in a cheaper, safer and more sustainable and secure way.

Sir Stuart Atha, Director of Training at BAE Systems, said: "This exceptional partnership exploits our combined expertise and opens up huge opportunities to ensure our customers maintain the mission readiness they require to meet the challenges of the future contested battlespace.

"We are already working alongside both PLEXSYS and Red 6 as we rapidly mature capability through Project OdySSEy and integrate technologies on the Hawk, the world's most proven and trusted advanced jet trainer aircraft. Now we are further leveraging these relationships to push the boundaries of Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) training.

"BAE Systems trains more than 450 pilots every year from air forces across the globe and it is essential we have the right technologies and partnerships to ensure they have the world-class skills needed on the frontline." 

Ron Wiegand, CEO of PLEXSYS added: "PLEXSYS is excited to partner with BAE Systems and Red 6, uniting our advanced simulation capabilities with cutting-edge augmented reality and synthetic environments. 

"The integration of our ASCOT technology into Project OdySSEy represents a leap forward in training realism and effectiveness. This synergy will provide unparalleled training solutions, preparing military forces for the complexities of the future battlespace with an unprecedented level of immersion and interactivity. 

"We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance mission readiness and operational excellence."

Kevin Fesler, Chief Revenue Office of Red 6, said: "The partnership developed between these companies creates a powerful synergy in the LVC space that will move synthetic training one step closer to our collective vision to build a military metaverse allowing all warfighters, across all domains to train together in a common augmented reality battlespace."

For supporting imagery, please visit: Project OdySSEy resource portal collection

About BAE Systems

At BAE Systems, we provide some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions. We employ a skilled workforce of 93,100 people in around 40 countries. Working with customers and local partners, we develop, engineer, manufacture, and support products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

About Red 6

Red 6, founded in 2018, is the creator of Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) and Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE). Red 6 systems are the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that operate in dynamic outdoor environments. Together, they bring virtual and constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments.

About PLEXSYS

PLEXSYS is a modelling and simulation (M&S) software company with 35+ years of delivering Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) training readiness solutions and innovation. We genuinely believe in our mission and vision to grow strategic value to enable warfighter readiness with a culture of excellence and to always be the warfighter's trusted partner. Our People, Products, and Processes are focused on: Making each customer more successful, enabling training readiness worldwide, Building trusted training partnerships.

SOURCE Red 6

