Project Punch Card is Now a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Organization, Their Core Mission is to Foster Long-Term Investment Orientation Amongst Women and Minority Students

Project Punch Card's educational activities aim to encourage finance professionals and students pursuing a career in the investment management and research industry to adopt a long-term orientation when evaluating and making investments in their professional capacity. By focusing on professional investment research and management, rather than on personal financial education for individuals, Project Punch Card aims to promulgate the benefits of long-term investing to people who will be responsible for researching and managing investments for others.

To foster a long-term investing orientation, Project Punch Card conducts outreach to college and university students and current professionals. This outreach primarily consists of conferences and research contests. In the conferences, investors, authors, and other professionals (some of whom are members of underrepresented groups) speak about the investment process, about the value of a long-term investment orientation, and about their path through the industry. The audience of these conferences is made up both of current professionals and students aspiring to careers in the industry. In the research contests, students can learn about the investment process by researching and presenting long-term investment ideas to be judged by panels of experts, usually professional investment managers.

About Project Punch Card

Project Punch Card (PPC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting underrepresented groups in the investment industry and its name comes from Warren Buffett's "punch card" philosophy. PPC is a collaborative effort of industry veterans who include Vishal Mishra of Mishra Capital Partners, James Basili of Lightsail Capital Management, Henry Patner of HEG Capital, Andrew Kahn of Kahn Brothers Group, Ginny Moore of CAS Investment Partners, and Lindsey Rubinstein and Brian Weber of Robotti & Company.

