Project Queens Announces Technology-Driven Real Estate Brokerage in Queens, NY

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Project Queens launches a forward-thinking, technology-driven real estate brokerage specializing in Queens, NY. Headed by influential commercial real estate broker, Michael Wang, this brokerage takes his seasoned experience and leverages it with advanced technology to deliver incredible market exposure and provide comprehensive support for project developers and investors.

Michael Wang, Founder of Project Queens

Project Queens is the brainchild of Michael Wang, who is also the Co-Chair of the Real Estate Committee at the Queens Chamber of Commerce. Michael has decided to launch this brokerage to bridge the gap between the traditional ways of brokering with a more modern, technologically-based, and service-oriented process.

Unlike other commercial real estate companies in Queens, Project Queens is the only agency that specializes in commercial leasing based solely in Queens. "What really sets us apart is our unique personal and professional ties to Queens," Michael Wang says.

Project Queens offers transparency in all of their dealings and is capable of handling some of the biggest project developments in the city. The brokerage recently closed a $10 million industrial portfolio in Flushing. Some of their listings in Long Island City include a 40,000 sq. ft. retail space (5-06 51st Ave) and a 75,000 sq. ft. mixed use retail and office building (37-10 Queens Blvd). They also added a 60,000 sq. ft. warehouse in College Point, Flushing (31-89 123rd St). Project Queens' recently closed tenants include Chase Bank, Mango Mango, and Code Ninjas.

The community welcomes Project Queens. "As the President and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, it gives us all great pleasure in supporting one of our own, Michael Wang,'' says Thomas J. Grech, Executive Director, Queens Chamber of Commerce. Project Queens is guided by Wang's expertise within the Queens Chamber of Commerce to provide a technological approach to commercial real estate.

About Project Queens

Project Queens brings deep insight into our market combined with local expertise and relationships to every deal. Our out-of-the-box thinking is only matched by the strong relationships that we build with our clients. Understanding client needs is paramount to our success. We bridge the gap between old, face-to-face real estate transactions with a more technology-driven approach to modern commercial real estate.

