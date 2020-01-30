Project Runway All-Stars at New York Fashion Week Show

Hosted by Miss All-Star United States Pageant Organization

Johnathan Kayne and Joshua McKinley

The Miss All-Star United States (ASUS) Pageant Organization

Jan 30, 2020, 08:34 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miss All-Star United States (ASUS) Pageant Organization host the nationally renowned Project Runway All-Stars and Designers, Johnathan Kayne and Joshua McKinley, on Friday, February 7, 2020.

The Miss All-Star United States (ASUS) Pageant Organization will also present award winning Latin designer Henry Picado, with Este and Chlo and up and coming fashion shoe designer, Blossom Footwear.

Hotel Pennsylvania
401 7th Avenue
New York, NY 10001
Gold Ball Room

Henry Picado, Este and Chlo with Blossom Footwear

Red Carpet  3:45
Show            4:30

Johnathan Kayne and Joshua McKinley – The All-Star Show

Red Carpet  6:45
Show            7:30

Tickets: Eventbrite
www.missallstarunitedstates.com 
www.johnathankayne.com 
www.blossomfootwear.com 
@esteandchlo

