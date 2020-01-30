Project Runway All-Stars at New York Fashion Week Show
Hosted by Miss All-Star United States Pageant Organization
Johnathan Kayne and Joshua McKinley
Jan 30, 2020, 08:34 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miss All-Star United States (ASUS) Pageant Organization host the nationally renowned Project Runway All-Stars and Designers, Johnathan Kayne and Joshua McKinley, on Friday, February 7, 2020.
The Miss All-Star United States (ASUS) Pageant Organization will also present award winning Latin designer Henry Picado, with Este and Chlo and up and coming fashion shoe designer, Blossom Footwear.
Hotel Pennsylvania
401 7th Avenue
New York, NY 10001
Gold Ball Room
Henry Picado, Este and Chlo with Blossom Footwear
Red Carpet 3:45
Show 4:30
Johnathan Kayne and Joshua McKinley – The All-Star Show
Red Carpet 6:45
Show 7:30
Tickets: Eventbrite
www.missallstarunitedstates.com
www.johnathankayne.com
www.blossomfootwear.com
@esteandchlo
Contact: Tammy Johns
Phone: (803) 315-1282
Email: 233318@email4pr.com
SOURCE The Miss All-Star United States (ASUS) Pageant Organization
Share this article