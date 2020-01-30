Project Runway All-Stars at New York Fashion Week Show

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miss All-Star United States (ASUS) Pageant Organization host the nationally renowned Project Runway All-Stars and Designers, Johnathan Kayne and Joshua McKinley, on Friday, February 7, 2020.

The Miss All-Star United States (ASUS) Pageant Organization will also present award winning Latin designer Henry Picado, with Este and Chlo and up and coming fashion shoe designer, Blossom Footwear.

All-Star Fashion Show Miss All-Star United States Pageant Organization presents Este and Chlo with Blossom Footwear

Hotel Pennsylvania

401 7th Avenue

New York, NY 10001

Gold Ball Room

Henry Picado, Este and Chlo with Blossom Footwear

Red Carpet 3:45

Show 4:30

Johnathan Kayne and Joshua McKinley – The All-Star Show

Red Carpet 6:45

Show 7:30

Tickets: Eventbrite

www.missallstarunitedstates.com

www.johnathankayne.com

www.blossomfootwear.com

@esteandchlo

Contact: Tammy Johns

Phone: (803) 315-1282

Email: 233318@email4pr.com

