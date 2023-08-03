Project Scientist Names Dr. Patrice S. Johnson As New President and CEO

Johnson previously served as chief program officer of Black Girls CODE

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Scientist, a national education nonprofit that exposes under-resourced girls to the joys and possibilities of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM), announced today that Dr. Patrice S. Johnson, Ed.D, has joined the organization as its new President and CEO.

Johnson, previously Chief Program Officer with Black Girls CODE, succeeds Founder Sandy Marshall.

Project Scientist provides equitable, evidence-based STEAM programs in English and Spanish for underserved girls and non-binary youth ages 4 to 18. The organization, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has served more than 20,000 girls across 26 U.S. states and in Mexico with after-school and summer programs.

"Patrice is a visionary leader for social equity," says Board Chair Julie St. John. "Under her direction, Project Scientist will empower a new generation to solve our greatest challenges. We'll help build a future where girls have equal access to pursue STEM careers and leadership."

As Chief Programs Officer at Black Girls CODE, Johnson supported a global movement to put Black girls first in technology. Previously, she collaborated with members of Congress as Vice President for the Center for Policy and Research at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

Johnson spearheaded transformative partnerships and programming as Executive Director of Boys Hope Girls Hope of Detroit. She also served as the youngest elected Pro Tempore Mayor for Muskegon Heights, Michigan.

"At Project Scientist, I'm overjoyed to boldly continue igniting STEAM confidence in girls nationwide and abroad while advocating for gender and racial equity," Johnson says. "Project Scientist is the catalyst of future innovators and disruptive creators. I'm confident our students will change the face of STEAM and change the world."

Johnson holds a Doctorate of Education in Organizational Leadership and Development from Cornerstone University. She earned a B.A. in Social Relations and Public Policy from Michigan State University and an M.A. in Ministry Leadership from Grand Rapids Theological Seminary.

Project Scientist partners with schools, libraries, and nonprofits nationwide to bring after-school STEAM Clubs to their locations, and leads summer programs at schools and STEM companies.

Project Scientist Scholars offers mentoring to teens in STEAM career skills. The Project Scientist Teaching Institute provides K-12 educators with free gender and racial equity teaching strategies and math education skills.

