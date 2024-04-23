Project Scottsdale Commission, ECD Auto Design's Newest Jaguar E-Type EV Hums Across the Arizona Streets With 300 HP Under Its Hood

"This is a prime example of how we made a significant investment based on a client's request," Post this

Project Scottsdale Commission is the fourth custom build for this ECD Auto Design client as well as their second ECD EV vehicle. This was the first ECD Jaguar E-Type to be contracted and was the project that brought ECD into the sports car production market. ECD has not looked back since.

"We love to listen to our clients and build relationships with them, and this is a prime example of how we made a significant investment and change to our business structure based on a client's request," said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Auto Design. "Every vehicle has always been completely bespoke, and it was just time to evolve into the sports car market. We were thrilled to be able to do so while making a valued repeat client's dream come true."

The striking exterior is coated with a Jaguar E-Type black paint accented with plenty of chrome from its door handles to its premium Borrani wire wheels. The oversized Michelin white wall tires absolutely pop driving down the street.

Stepping inside this beauty, the accents are stunning as the chrome from the exterior moves its way inside onto the handles, trim and window cranks. The classic E-Type seats are heated and wrapped in high quality Spinneybeck antique red and distressed black leather. The premium Nardi classic wood steering wheel is ready to be gripped as Project Scottsdale Commission cruises down the Arizona streets.

Electronic upgrades include touchscreen user interface infotainment system coupled with JL audio speakers and subwoofer. The car also includes Bluetooth audio, USB chargers, cameras, Apple Carplay, Android Connect, cruise control, regenerative braking, DC fast charging, full LED lighting and automatic headlights.

For those that would like to dream from the comfort of their own home, ECD has recently launched a new state of the art vehicle configurator where users can design their dream vehicle from any computer, tablet, or phone. This is just another step in our forward-thinking process as we continue to deliver industry-leading solutions. Check out our new vehicle configurator here.

For more information on how to build your own Land Rover Defender – 90, 110, 130 or Series IIA, Range Rover Classic or Jaguar E-Type, please visit ecdautodesign.com .

Project Catamount Vehicle Specifications and Images

High-resolution images and video are HERE.

Click for YouTube Video

Model — Jaguar E-Type Series III

Body Style –

Roadster

Powertrain – EV 300 HP with Direct Drive

Cooling – Twin Derale High Performance Coolers

Braking – High Performance Regenerative, 6 Caliper Front and 4 Caliper Rear

Suspension – GAZ Adjustable Shock Kit

Charging – DC Fast Charging

Exterior

Paint Color — Jaguar E-Type Black

Top – Canvas Soft Top, Black

Door Handles – Chrome

Wheels — 15x6 inch Premium Borrani Wire Wheels

Tires — Michelin White Walls

Bumpers — Chrome

Lighting – Full LED

Interior

Front Seats — Classic E-Type, Heated

Leather - Spinneybeck, Antique Red and Distressed Black

Stitch Pattern – OEM Traditional Vertical "Fluted" Lines

Stitch Color – Red, Garrett Scarlet

Dash – OEM Style, Wrapped in Distressed Black Leather

Door Cards – OEM Style Wrapped in Antique Red Leather

Hardware – Chrome Handles, Trim and Window Cranks

Steering Wheel – Premium, Nardi Classic Wooden

Gauges, ECD Electric Set

Carpet – European Weave, Black

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — ECD EV Touchscreen User Interface

Speakers – JL Audio

Subwoofer – JL Audio

USB – 2 In Center Console

Additional: Cameras, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Connect, Cruise Control.

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic and the Jaguar E-Type. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

SOURCE ECD Automotive Design