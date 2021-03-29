Project SHINE Launches to Address Inequities in Sexual Health of Youth with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Across New York

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, seven community-based organizations in New York are coming together to announce the launch of a new program, Project SHINE - Sexual Health Innovation Network for Equitable Education with Youth with Intellectual Disabilities.

The organizations are Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY), AHRC New York City, Sinergia, YAI, New Alternatives for Children, Inc. (NAC), Self-Advocacy Association of New York State, Inc. (SANYS), The Disability and Aging Justice Clinic at CUNY School of Law.

Project SHINE envisions a world where youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) have equitable access to high-quality information and affordable health care that promotes informed and supported sexual well-being across their lifespan. With this goal, Project SHINE is developing new and innovative sex education tools for youth with I/DD.

Project SHINE will develop a multidisciplinary network of service providers that will continuously work to address inequities in the sexual health of youth with intellectual disabilities by ensuring accessible sexuality education and health services for youth with I/DD and the people in their environment. Project SHINE aims to conduct formative research to identify the gaps in the sexuality education and disability fields and develop new and innovative sex education tools and curriculum for youth with I/DD. A diverse advisory board of self-advocates, family members, and professionals will guide this work and ensure an equitable approach to the creation and distribution of programming. YAI will convene and coordinate the 16-member Project SHINE Advisory Board.

Youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities experience sexual desires and behaviors as a part of growth and development that are as diverse as those among the broader population. Yet too often, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are left out of a sex and body-positive approach to sexuality education. As a result of limited access to sexuality education, people with intellectual disabilities may lack vital sexual health information, as well as the skills needed for sexuality awareness, decision making, and navigating healthy relationships.

People with intellectual and developmental disabilities who live at the intersection of multiple marginalized identities such as race, sexual orientation, and gender identity, are disproportionately impacted by these and other health disparities due to systemic racism, homophobia, and transphobia. These biases compound the inequities faced in accessing positive sexuality supports and services. Project SHINE aims to help close these long-standing gaps. Sexuality education can reinforce the rights of youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities to make informed choices and participate in their communities in the ways they want.

Project SHINE is a 3-year program funded through a grant from Health and Human Services.

Click Here to learn more about Project SHINE

SOURCE Planned Parenthood of Greater New York

Related Links

http://ppgreaterny.org

