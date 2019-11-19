Project Sleep Partners with Sleep Research Society to Host Third Annual Advocacy Day

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Project Sleep, a national organization that aims to educate individuals about the importance of sleep health, and the Sleep Research Society, an organization for scientific investigators who educate and research sleep and sleep disorders, will urge Members of Congress to support federal funding for critical sleep research and awareness.

Together, Project Sleep and the Sleep Research Society advocate for sleep health and sleep disorders research funding at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Veterans Administration, and the Department of Defense. Likewise, the sleep community urges Congress to re-invigorate vital public health initiatives focused on sleep at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"About 50-70 million Americans live with sleep disorders, but the majority are currently undiagnosed, due, in part, to low awareness even among medical professionals," said Julie Flygare, JD, President & CEO of Project Sleep. "By teaming up with the Sleep Research Society to educate policy makers, Project Sleep is proudly elevating patients' voices and shedding light on the serious nature of sleep and sleep disorders, something that might otherwise go overlooked."

Today's advocacy efforts include a Congressional Briefing—bringing together Members of Congress, staff members, renowned sleep researchers and patient advocacy leaders—which will address recent advancements and emerging opportunities in sleep disorders research. Speakers include Julie Flygare, JD, Project Sleep; Patrick Fuller, PhD, Chair of Advocacy Task Force, Sleep Research Society and Associate Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School; Dr. Nina Schor, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke; and Dr. Jim Kiley, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

"While sleep and circadian scientists are making incredible breakthroughs to better understand sleep's vital role, it's critical that we ensure that these findings reach people and improve lives," said Dr. Fuller. "Partnering with Project Sleep has helped the Sleep Research Society to take our efforts to the next level and fulfill our goal to enhance medical research and public health activities focused on sleep."

Following the briefing, sleep researchers and patient advocates will conduct dozens of meetings with federal lawmakers from both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. The sleep community representatives will educate lawmakers on the impact of sleep loss and sleep disorders, and advocate for support of research and awareness to improve outcomes for millions of people across the country.

To learn how you can advocate for sleep health and sleep disorders, please visit project-sleep.com/advocacy.

About Project Sleep

Project Sleep is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about sleep health and sleep disorders. Common and serious sleep disorders include circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders, idiopathic hypersomnia, insomnia, Kleine Levin syndrome (KLS), narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and restless legs syndrome (RLS). The organization's programming includes the Rising Voices of Narcolepsy℠ leadership training program, the Jack & Julie Narcolepsy Scholarship, the Narcolepsy: Not Alone® campaign, the Sleep In, and advocacy efforts www.project-sleep.com.

About The Sleep Research Society

The Sleep Research Society (SRS) was established in 1961 by a group of scientists who shared a common goal to foster scientific investigations on all aspects of sleep and sleep disorders. Since that time, SRS has grown into a professional society comprising over 1,300 researchers nationwide. From promising trainees to accomplished senior level investigators, sleep research has expanded into areas such as psychology, neuroanatomy, pharmacology, cardiology, immunology, metabolism, genomics, and healthy living. SRS recognizes the importance of educating the public about the connection between sleep and health outcomes. SRS promotes training and education in sleep research, public awareness, and evidence-based policy, in addition to hosting forums for the exchange of scientific knowledge pertaining to sleep and circadian rhythms.

