Project Sole: As Winter Hits Hard, Trace3 Partners with Bombas Socks to Fulfill Ongoing Need for Vulnerable Communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace3 , a premier technology solutions provider for enterprise and commercial clients nationwide, announced today its winter 2020 partnership with Bombas Socks. "Project Sole" began with the donation of 250 pairs of socks to Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids, a non-profit ministry helping individuals and families overcome homelessness. This was followed with another 250-sock donation to Project Hope Alliance, which provides effective education and family stability program models that serve the needs of children experiencing homelessness in Orange County, CA.

"While deciding on our first philanthropic campaign of the new decade, we were also looking for a way to give back to the Grand Rapids and Orange County communities, and in our research we learned that socks are the most needed, but least donated item at homeless shelters," said Sandy Salty, Chief Marketing Officer, Trace3. "Project Sole is a giving campaign that encourages community participation and fulfills a real community need - especially during the sub-zero winter weather for which Grand Rapids is known. We're delighted to partner with Bombas - they make durable, comfortable socks - to provide this assistance all winter long to the local homeless communities served by the wonderful teams at Mel Trotter Ministries and Project Hope Alliance."

"Project Sole" will keep going through April 2020, with a "buy one, give one" campaign that will donate one pair of socks to Mel Trotter Ministries and Project Hope Alliance for every pair purchased (with a 20 percent discount) at www.bombas.com using code TRACE3for20.

"We're thankful to Trace3 for choosing Mel Trotter Ministries as the recipient of such a thoughtful donation campaign," said Courtney O'Malia, Communication Coordinator, Mel Trotter Ministries. "Through a simple act of kindness, our guests will feel loved and valued when they receive clean, dry, comfortable socks this winter. Trace3 is providing our guests with a crucial everyday item that many of us take for granted."

"I and my Project Hope Alliance colleagues are grateful to Trace3 for choosing our organization as Project Sole's West Coast beneficiaries," said Jennifer Matsuda, Project Hope Alliance Manager of Development and Communication. "The Bombas socks will fill a great basic need and will be much appreciated by the families we serve as they face winter's chill and damp."



Bombas works with shelters, nonprofits, and organizations dedicated to helping the homeless, in-need, and at-risk communities. The company donates specially designed clothing to organizations who can get its products to those who need them most. To-date, Bombas has donated over 25 million clothing items through more than 2,500 Giving Partners across the country.

"The driving force behind the creation of the Bombas company is the fact that socks are the number one requested clothing item at homeless shelters," said Alex Cohen, Associate Director of Corporate Sales at Bombas. "Bombas has crafted the best socks in the history of feet, and for every pair sold, one pair will be donated. Sandy chose to work with Bombas because not only could she help her community directly fulfill a crucial need but was also afforded the opportunity to select where the donation socks were given on behalf of her recipients. "

ABOUT TRACE3

As the Transformative IT Authority, Trace3 is the premier technology solutions provider for enterprise and commercial clients. Trace3 empowers executives and their organizations to keep pace within the corporate IT landscape through the transformative power of Innovation. Trace3 provides access to emerging tech from Silicon Valley along with elite engineering that drives end-to-end solutions in cloud, data intelligence, security, and the data center. For more information, visit www.trace3.com.

