Project Team for PTC Global Headquarters Wins BD+C 2019 Building Team Award

PTC's global headquarters was one of only five Gold winners, and one of 14 projects, to be honored with a Building Team Award this year. PTC's project profile in the June 2019 issue may be found at: https://www.bdcnetwork.com/technology-showcase-ptcs-new-digs-combine-lively-workspaces-exhibits-its-products-and-platforms?eid=414699950&bid=2463259 .

A BD+C award judge noted that "specificity to place and function is highly important and reflected in this project, and the inclusion of emerging sensor technology and analytics is a unique way to connect form and function. The space reflects the client, and the resulting quality reflects the integrated team approach." Another judge asserted that "this office fit-out includes the most original designs among the submissions judged."

"We believe a successful design is one that not only satisfies a company's space needs, but also creates experiences that change the way work is done. The design of PTC's new headquarters is truly transformational in every way," said Janet Morra, AIA, LEED AP, principal and partner at Margulies Perruzzi. "We are proud to have our efforts recognized with this BD+C Building Team Award."

About Margulies Perruzzi

As one of New England's top architectural and interior design firms, Margulies Perruzzi (MP) designs Workplace, Health, Science+Technology, and Real Estate projects that inspire and nurture human endeavor. More information may be found at https://mparchitectsboston.com.

