Project Team for PTC Global Headquarters Wins BD+C 2019 Building Team Award
Cresa, Margulies Perruzzi, and Gilbane Building Company lead project team to deliver PTC's transformational, technology-rich workplace at 121 Seaport Blvd.
Sep 05, 2019, 11:33 ET
BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Margulies Perruzzi (MP), one of New England's most innovative architectural and interior design firms, is proud to announce that the project team for PTC's new global headquarters has been recognized as a gold-level winner of the Building Design + Construction (BD+C) Magazine 2019 Building Team Awards. The project team, led by Margulies Perruzzi, the Boston office of Cresa, the world's largest occupier-focused commercial real estate firm and project manager for the project, and Gilbane Building Company, a leading construction manager in Massachusetts, completed the interior fit-out of a new 250,000 SF global headquarters at 121 Seaport Boulevard in Boston for PTC, a global provider of award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable industrial companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. A video profile on PTC's "workplace of the future" may be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zmxQKMTK1w.
PTC's global headquarters was one of only five Gold winners, and one of 14 projects, to be honored with a Building Team Award this year. PTC's project profile in the June 2019 issue may be found at: https://www.bdcnetwork.com/technology-showcase-ptcs-new-digs-combine-lively-workspaces-exhibits-its-products-and-platforms?eid=414699950&bid=2463259.
A BD+C award judge noted that "specificity to place and function is highly important and reflected in this project, and the inclusion of emerging sensor technology and analytics is a unique way to connect form and function. The space reflects the client, and the resulting quality reflects the integrated team approach." Another judge asserted that "this office fit-out includes the most original designs among the submissions judged."
"We believe a successful design is one that not only satisfies a company's space needs, but also creates experiences that change the way work is done. The design of PTC's new headquarters is truly transformational in every way," said Janet Morra, AIA, LEED AP, principal and partner at Margulies Perruzzi. "We are proud to have our efforts recognized with this BD+C Building Team Award."
SOURCE Margulies Perruzzi
