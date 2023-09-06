Project Transition/PCS Mental Health, LLC names Dr. Stacey Dixon as new President

News provided by

Project Transition

06 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

CHALFONT, Pa., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Project Transition, serving individuals with serious mental illness and co-occurring substance use disorders along with PCS Mental Health, LLC which serves those with severe mental illness in the forensic arena, has named Dr. Stacey Dixon as the new President effective immediately. 

Continue Reading

Dr. Dixon is a licensed psychologist with a 35 year history of direct service provision to people with behavioral health and co-occurring intellectual and developmental disAbilities (IDD) in the State of TN. In clinical administrative positions, she has developed and enhanced behavioral health programs in inpatient, outpatient, residential treatment facilities, a Medicaid Managed Care Organization, and home-and-community based settings (HCBS) with a focus on effective transition planning from higher levels of care or incarceration to the community. She served as the Chief Officer of Cloverbottom Developmental Center as well as the Harold Jordan Center, a secure forensic program for people with IDD and co-occurring severe behavioral health conditions in the State of TN. She served as a forensic evaluator for competency to stand trial and mental status at the time of the offense (inpatient, outpatient, jail settings) for over 20 years. She provided assessment and treatment of people with dementia, neurocognitive disorders, physical disabilities, and TBI in nursing facilities for two years. She had a private practice in the Memphis area for 17 years. She joined Project Transition in June of 2022.

"I am so excited for the opportunity to lead an organization that continues to serve a population that many ignore."  Said Dr. Dixon, "Hope and Healing Through Community isn't just a saying, it's what we do. We accept people as they are and support them in getting to the life they want."

Since Dr. Dixon joined Project Transition and PCS last summer the company has refocused on strengthening existing programs while preparing for growth to begin in 2024. In addition, PT and PCS are becoming Trauma-Empowered organizations through top-to-bottom training and consultation with Ernie Wouters, a clinical traumatologist.

"I have known Dr. Dixon for over 7 years, and I am happy that she will be overseeing the day to day operations of the company." Said Luke Crabtree, who will remain CEO of the company. "Her drive and dedication to this community makes her the right choice to serve those that need the services we offer."

About Project Transition and PCS Mental Health, LLC

Project Transition has been in operation for over 40 years. The program provides recovery focused services to adults (ages 18 to 65) with a mental health diagnosis -- including co-occurring and dual diagnoses. These services are delivered through a unique treatment and recovery model that involves the interplay between the support of a therapeutic community while simultaneously learning to live in an integrated community setting. Project Transition's model serves to both challenge and support their Members as they work toward living their most independent life possible. Members live in community-based apartment complexes with the eventual goal of reintegration into the community at-large. Provided in a trauma-informed, culturally relevant, strength and evidence-based manner, all services are informed by an individual assessment of the Member's clinical, functional, and rehabilitative needs.  Project Transition currently has programs in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Our SOS Program in Tennessee is a care coordination model for crisis prevention, intervention, and stabilization of persons with IDD and co-occurring behavioral health conditions. Another SOS program is slated to start in Alabama in January 2024.

PCS Mental Health, LLC (PCS) is the sister company of Project Transition. It was created to bring innovative programs to the mental health community beyond Project Transition's traditional program. PCS works under the shared Executive leadership along with Project Transition.

Contact:
Ellen Levin
Project Transition
[email protected]
215-429-6024
ProjectTransition.com

SOURCE Project Transition

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.