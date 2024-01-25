Project update Vestmanna: Minesto CEO comments on the multiple ongoing activities

News provided by

Minesto AB

25 Jan, 2024, 07:12 ET

GOTHENBURG and VASTRA GOTALAND, Sweden, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, continues to push the preparations to completion for commissioning of Dragon 12 in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands. Today, Minesto's CEO Dr. Martin Edlund comments on the multiple ongoing activities.

The Dragon 12 is the world's first utility-scale tidal dragon. It has been through an installation and recovery cycle. Under extreme weather conditions with heavy snow and wind, the Minesto team has continued on-site work. Now final preparations are made before installation and production commence. Commissioning a first full-scale unit, precision and carefulness is essential.

"There is a lot of attention locally in the Faroes, among our stakeholders in Sweden and globally on our progress. Our obvious priority is to set the D12 in production as soon as possible. We have an operational site with all infrastructure verified. Communications with the installed kite and all kite subsystems have been up and running during the installation trials and to our satisfaction. Nonetheless, even the smallest aspect will need attention and evaluation before we start production," says Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

"We are genuinely trailblazing - no one has ever installed and flown an underwater kite at megawatt scale. There are many processes and procedures that we carry out for the first time. Normal operational procedures such as on-shore handling of the long tether, connecting the kite control system on-shore or opening up a rudder module to check a sensor has to follow certain steps and conducted by the right experts for it to be safe and secure," says Dr Martin Edlund.

 "We are of course very eager to start electricity production, and the expectation on us as a company is rightfully high," says Dr Martin Edlund.

Dragon 4

"In the meantime, the Dragon 4 has produced electricity during the winter, and thus demonstrated the capacity for production of dispatchable base power through this renewable energy source. With predictable production as a central part of the energy mix, both CAPEX and OPEX could be reduced while maintaining reliability. The Dragon 4 is now brought to quayside for planned service," says Dr Martin Edlund.

Minesto's drone footage of the first launch of Dragon 12 is today being released at the Minesto Youtube channel; 

Minesto - YouTube

For additional information, please contact:

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Minesto AB

Also from this source

Project update Vestmanna: Minesto CEO comments on the multiple ongoing activities

Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, continues to push the preparations to completion for commissioning of Dragon 12 in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands. ...

Project update Vestmanna - Launch and Recovery procedure for utility scale tidal powerplant Dragon 12 verified

Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has successfully executed the Launch & Recovery method (LARS) for the first megawatt tidal kite Dragon 12 (1....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.