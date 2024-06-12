Project update Vestmanna: Service and inspection of Dragon 12 - demonstration site attracting international study visits

Project Update Vestmanna: Four months of grid-connected operation with the utility-scale Dragon 12 is now followed by service and inspection. Ongoing operations continue to attract visits from international stakeholders and high-level decision-makers.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After four months of grid-connected operation, the Dragon 12 was recovered successfully on the 6th of June for onshore inspection and maintenance program. This is the first inspection of the unit, covering all systems and components. The Dragon 12 will be reinstalled when these activities are completed.

One Dragon 4 unit has been installed since March, with a couple of hardware upgrades compared to previous campaigns. The second Dragon 4 is currently in Minesto's workshop in Gothenburg getting the same upgrades fitted.

Having installed powerplants contributes to progress in environmental monitoring, which is valuable for next phase of build-out in Hestfjord. This monitoring includes sound measurements, bird studies, and whale monitoring.

"Our testing and demonstration in Vestmanna will continue with highest priority. We have hosted three study visits from commercial partners and stakeholders recently and have more planned. Next week, we welcome the EU Commission Director General MARE (Maritime Affairs and Fisheries) and the CEO of Ocean Energy Europe to the site. This is yet another example of the value of having a commercial-scale system in operation," said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

