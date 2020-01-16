Project Voice Announces the Winners of the 2020 Project Voice Awards

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Voice, the No. 1 event for voice tech and AI in America, named the 2020 winners of the Project Voice Awards. The Awards were presented at Project Voice on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn., during The Project Voice Awards Gala, sponsored by Google. Project Voice gathered the companies and innovators who are shaping the future of voice tech, in addition to executives from various vertical markets.

"Congratulations to the winners of this year's Project Voice Awards," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of Project Voice, host of This Week in Voice, and author of More Than Just Weather & Music: 200 Ways to Use Alexa. "All of these recipients showcase best-in-class achievement across the global voice technology community."

The winners of the 2020 Project Voice Awards include:



Outstanding Achievement Award recipients:

Paul Cutsinger / Dave Isbitski (Amazon Alexa)

/ (Amazon Alexa) Mandy Chan / Cathy Pearl (Google Assistant)

/ (Google Assistant) Adam Cheyer (Samsung Bixby)

(Samsung Bixby) Katie McMahon (SoundHound Inc.)

(SoundHound Inc.) Brian Roemmele (coined the term "voice-first")

(coined the term "voice-first") Pete Erickson (created the VOICE Summit)

(created the VOICE Summit) Amazon (leading the Voice Interoperability Initiative)

Voice Developer of the Year:

Matchbox.io

Voice Experience of the Year:

"Alexa, What Am I Holding?" (Amazon)

Voice/AI Pioneer of the Year:

Jeff Adams (Cobalt)

Voice/AI Journalist of the Year:

Bret Kinsella (Voicebot.ai)

The Project Voice Medal for Diversity and Inclusion:

Project Understood (CDSS + Google)

The "This Week in Voice" Award – Voice/AI Commentator of the Year

Bret Kinsella

Amazon Alexa Developer of the Year

Matchbox.io

Amazon Alexa Skill of the Year

NPR

Google Assistant Developer of the Year

Disney

Google Assistant Action of the Year

My Storytime

Samsung Bixby Developer of the Year

Adassa Innovations

Samsung Bixby Capsule of the Year

Radio.com

Independent Voice Assistant Developer of the Year

SoundHound Inc.

The Voice of the Car Summit Awards – Automotive Voice Experience of the Year

MBUX

Automotive Voice Developer of the Year

Mercedes-Benz

The Voice of Healthcare Summit Awards – Healthcare Voice Experience of the Year

Voice Preservation Clinic (VocalID + Northeastern University )

Healthcare Voice Developer of the Year

Orbita

The Voice of Education Summit Awards – Education Voice Experience of the Year

· Highlights Storybooks from Bamboo

Education Voice Developer of the Year

Bamboo Learning

Digital Book World Awards – Publishing/Storytelling Voice Experience of the Year

Choose Your Own Adventure (Audible)

Publishing/Storytelling Voice Developer of the Year

Earplay

The Voice of Money Awards – Banking/Finance Voice Experience of the Year

Abbie (AllianceBernstein)

Banking/Finance Voice Developer of the Year

Best Innovation Group

Smart Home Voice Developer of the Year

Philips Hue

Retail Voice Developer of the Year

Blutag

Gaming Voice Experience of the Year

Question of the Day

Gaming Voice Developer of the Year

Matchbox.io

News Voice Experience of the Year

NPR "Continuous Listening" Experience With Amazon Alexa

News Voice Developer of the Year

NPR

Flash Briefing of the Year

Voice in Canada ( Teri Fisher )

Third-Party Voice Development Tool of the Year

Voiceflow

