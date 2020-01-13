Project Voice Makes Rising Tech City Chattanooga Its Permanent Annual Home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Voice, the No. 1 event for voice tech and AI in America, is officially making Chattanooga, Tenn., its permanent home. The annual event (previously called The Alexa Conference) brings together thousands of innovative voice technology leaders and users representing a wide array of industries. This year's Project Voice kicks off Jan. 13 and runs through Jan 17, 2020, at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The following year's event will take place Jan. 11-15, 2021.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke will welcome attendees and make remarks on Jan. 14, 2020, at 8:20 a.m. on the Project Voice 2020 mainstage at the convention center.

"We're thrilled to permanently make Chattanooga the official home of Project Voice," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of Project Voice, host of This Week in Voice and author of More Than Just Weather & Music: 200 Ways to Use Alexa. "Chattanooga – often referred to as 'Gig City' because of its high-speed gigabit network – is a continuously growing technology destination. Many tech businesses are looking to the city as one of the best Southern alternatives to Silicon Valley, Seattle, Boston or New York, so we're proud to help further place the city on the radars of tech companies and professionals."

At Project Voice, attendees gain valuable insights about voice technology, in addition to learning best practices, hearing innovative case studies, and discovering ways to utilize voice tech across vertical markets. Companies such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Mercedes Benz and others participate in the event and its more than 100 educational sessions, in addition to The Voice World Fair, which features some of the most exciting products and services in voice tech. The annual event also features the Project Voice Awards Gala, a variety of workshops, networking opportunities and more.

In addition to the Mayor of Chattanooga, some of the local Tennessee-based leaders that participate in or attend Project Voice represent: EPB, Lamp Post Group, Erlanger Health System, Nashville Technology Council, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Nissan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, Co.Lab, Baker Donelson, The Enterprise Center, Vanderbilt University, VaynerMedia and FreightWaves.

For details about Project Voice, visit https://www.projectvoice.ai.

