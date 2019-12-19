Project Voice Names the Finalists of the 2020 Project Voice Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and CHATTANOOGA Tenn., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Voice, the No. 1 event for voice tech and AI in America (happening the week after CES), named the 2020 finalists of the Project Voice Awards. The awards include such categories as Google Assistant Developer of the Year, Samsung Bixby Developer of the Year, Amazon Alexa Developer of the Year and Voice Experience of the Year, among others.

The 2020 Project Voice Awards will be presented on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Chattanooga Convention Center during a special gala sponsored by Google.

Project Voice will take place Jan. 13 - 17, 2020, and the event will gather the companies and innovators who are shaping the future of voice tech, in addition to executives from various vertical markets. Registration and conference details for Project Voice (formerly The Alexa Conference) are available at ProjectVoice.ai.

"The finalists of the Project Voice Awards demonstrate excellence across the global voice tech community, and we look forward to honoring them in January," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of Project Voice, host of This Week in Voice, and author of More Than Just Weather & Music: 200 Ways to Use Alexa.

The finalists for the 2020 Project Voice Awards include:



Outstanding Achievement:

Paul Cutsinger / Dave Isbitski (Amazon Alexa)

/ (Amazon Alexa) Mandy Chan / Cathy Pearl (Google Assistant)

/ (Google Assistant) Adam Cheyer (Samsung Bixby)

(Samsung Bixby) Katie McMahon (SoundHound Inc.)

(SoundHound Inc.) Brian Roemmele (coined the term "voice-first")

(coined the term "voice-first") Pete Erickson (created the VOICE Summit)

(created the VOICE Summit) Amazon (leading the Voice Interoperability Initiative)

Voice Developer of the Year:

Pretzel Labs

Labworks.io

NPR

Baidu

SoundHound Inc.

Matchbox.io

Drivetime

Invoked Apps

Volley

Skilled Creative

Vocala

Orbita

Doppio Games

Bamboo Learning

Voice Experience of the Year:

Send Me A Sample

NPR "Continuous Listening" Experience with Amazon Alexa

Pandora Voice Mode Powered by Houndify

Story Time (Facebook Portal)

Drivetime

Siri Shortcuts

"Alexa, What Am I Holding?" (Amazon)

My Storytime (Google)

Google Recorder

Clinc

Alexa Guard

Ambient Mode (Google)

Question Of The Day

Xbox One integration of both Alexa and Google Assistant

Audible Customer Support via Alexa

Division Network

Spotify

Chatterbox

Voice/AI Pioneer of the Year:

Adva Levin (Pretzel Labs)

(Pretzel Labs) John Ball (Pat.ai)

(Pat.ai) Zohaib Ahmed (Resemble.ai)

(Resemble.ai) Rupal Patel (VocaliD)

(VocaliD) Joshua Montgomery (Mycroft)

(Mycroft) Keyvan Mohajer (SoundHound Inc.)

(SoundHound Inc.) Niko Vuori (Drivetime)

(Drivetime) Alex Farr (Zammo.ai)

(Zammo.ai) Jing Kun (Baidu)

(Baidu) Heidi Culbertson (Marvee)

(Marvee) Jason Mars (Clinc)

(Clinc) Tom Hewitson (Labworks.io)

(Labworks.io) Rand Hindi (Snips)

Joan Palmiter Bajorek (Women in Voice)

(Women in Voice) Paul Fu (Alibaba)

(Alibaba) Bill Rogers (Orbita)

(Orbita) Jeff Adams (Cobalt)

(Cobalt) Bob Stolzberg (VoiceXP)

(VoiceXP) Kevin Elgan (Chatterbox)

Voice/AI Journalist of the Year:

Bret Kinsella (Voicebot.AI)

(Voicebot.AI) Karen Weise ( New York Times )

( ) Ben Fox Rubin (CNET)

(CNET) Christina Farr (CNBC)

(CNBC) Jefferson Graham ( USA Today)

( Today) Shira Ovide (Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) James Vincent (The Verge)

(The Verge) Rachel Lerman (AP)

(AP) Jared Newman (Fast Company)

(Fast Company) David Pierce (WSJ / Protocol)

The Project Voice Medal for Diversity and Inclusion:

Women in Voice

Ella the Jellyfish: For LGS Families (Eisai, Inc. Alexa Skill )

) Project Understood (CDSS + Google)

OurAbility

LifePod

Speak Up America

Project Diva (Google)

"Alexa, What Am I Holding?" (Amazon / Echo Show )

) Giveaway of 100k Google smart speakers to paralyzed people (Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation + Google)

Google smart speakers to paralyzed people (Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation + Google) Voice Preservation Clinic (VocaliD + Northeastern Univ)

The "This Week in Voice" Award – Voice/AI Commentator of the Year

Sam Warnaars / Maarten Lens-Fitzgerald

/ Maarten Lens-Fitzgerald Teri Fisher

Katherine Prescott

Bret Kinsella

Kane Simms

EchoDad

Nick Myers

Carl Robinson

Julie Davis

Amazon Alexa Developer of the Year

Pretzel Labs

Matchbox.io

Xandra

NPR

RAIN Agency

Labworks.io

VaynerMedia

Invoked Apps

Doppio Games

Vocala

Skilled Creative

Earplay

Sony Pictures Television

Amazon Alexa Skill of the Year

Daily Dilemma

Starbucks Reorder

Wait Wait Quiz

Economist Espresso

Mastermind

NPR

Skyrim Very Special Edition

7-Minute Workout

Sleep Sounds

Stephen King Library

Coursera

The Vortex

Kids Court

Google Assistant Developer of the Year

Disney

CNBC

Netflix

E*TRADE

NPR

SiriusXM

Walmart

Alleylight Studios

Google Assistant Action of the Year

Mickey's Game Show

YouTube Music

Stephen King Library

Wait Wait Quiz

E*TRADE

Disney Princess

Google Calendar

My Storytime

Economist Espresso

Walmart

Frozen Stories

SiriusXM

Dress Right

CNBC

Chromecast

Netflix

Samsung Bixby Developer of the Year

Adassa Innovations

Volley

Audioburst

Matchbox.io

SideChef

Google

Samsung Bixby Capsule of the Year

Big Sky

SideChef Recipes

Question of the Day

Gmail

Radio.com

ScoreStream

Audioburst

Baby Stats

CNBC

Samsung Pay

YouTube

Independent Voice Assistant Developer of the Year

Cobalt Speech

Mycroft

SoundHound Inc.

Clinc

The Voice of the Car Summit Awards – Automotive Voice Experience of the Year

Drivetime.FM

MBUX

Echo Auto

Hum by Verizon

Apple CarPlay

CloudCar

what3words

Automotive Voice Developer of the Year

Drivetime.FM

Cerence

SoundHound Inc.

Alexa Auto

Mercedes Benz

Apple

CloudCar

The Voice of Healthcare Summit Awards – Healthcare Voice Experience of the Year

LifePod

Voice First Health series

Ella The Jellyfish: For LGS Families (Eisai, Inc. Alexa Skill )

) Suki

Constant Companion

American Cancer Society

Voice Preservation Clinic (VocalID + Northeastern Univ)

Dragon Medical

First Aid (Mayo Clinic)

OrbitaAssist

Healthcare Voice Developer of the Year

Teri Fisher

LifePod

Beyond Verbal

Nuance Healthcare

Suki

Canary Speech

Mayo Clinic

Boston Children's Hospital / IDHA

Orbita

The Voice of Education Summit Awards – Education Voice Experience of the Year

1-2-3 Math

Bamboo Math

Voicelets

Highlights Storybooks from Bamboo

Novel Effect

Mr. Math

Education Voice Developer of the Year

Pretzel Labs

Sermo Labs

Voicelets

Bamboo Learning

Novel Effect

Mr. Math

Digital Book World Awards – Publishing/Storytelling Voice Experience of the Year

The Muffin Man

Voice Computing Book / Talk To Me

Stephen King Library

Capstone's "You Choose" Series

My Box of Chocolates (Tellables)

of Chocolates (Tellables) Amazon Storytime

Earplay

Choose Your Own Adventure (Audible)

Publishing/Storytelling Voice Developer of the Year

Tellables

Chatty Creations

Drivetime / Masterpiece Channel

Skilled Creative

Novel Effect

Earplay

Audible

The Voice of Money Awards – Banking/Finance Voice Experience of the Year

TD Ameritrade

Erica (Bank of America)

Bond.AI

Savings Coach

Abbie (AllianceBernstein)

Ally Assist

FIVE (Best Innovation Group)

Tyfone Omnichannel

Banking/Finance Voice Developer of the Year

TD Ameritrade

Bond.AI

Nuance

Capital One

Clinc

Personetics

Best Innovation Group

AllianceBernstein

Kasisto

Tyfone

Smart Home Voice Developer of the Year

Logitech

Philips Hue

Brilliant

iRobot

Samsung

Honeywell

Retail Voice Developer of the Year

Blutag

H&M

Kohls

Macy's

Levi's

Gaming Voice Experience of the Year

Trivia Hero

Wait Wait Quiz

Drivetime

Division Network

Question of the Day

Song Quiz

Skyrim Very Special Edition

Destiny 2 Ghost

Gaming Voice Developer of the Year

Labworks.io

Volley

Bungie

Matchbox.io

Drivetime

Ubisoft

Bethesda

News Voice Experience of the Year

NPR "Continuous Listening" Experience With Amazon Alexa

Play Me the News (Google)

FOX News

Headliner

The BBC

Gaming Observer

CNN

News Voice Developer of the Year

The BBC

NPR

FOX News

Adrian Simple / Gaming Observer

/ Gaming Observer Google

CNN

Flash Briefing of the Year

Voice Marketing with Emily Binder ( Emily Binder )

( ) Voice in Canada ( Teri Fisher )

( ) The Pitch with Amy Summers ( Amy Summers )

( ) The Instagram Stories ( Daniel Hill )

) Voice in Education ( Julie Davis )

) AL.com's Down in Alabama with Ike Morgan (Alabama Media Group)

with (Alabama Media Group) Kidz Bop Daily (Kidz Bop)

The Smart Speakers ( Peter Stewart )

) RTL Nieuws Update (RTL Nieuws)

Gaming Observer ( Adrian Simple )

) Question of the Day Briefing (Matchbox.io)

Third-Party Voice Development Tool of the Year

Voiceflow

Resemble.ai

Speech Markdown

ReadSpeaker

Trebble.FM

Jovo

Voicify

Adobe XD

Bespoken

Jargon

In addition to the awards, Project Voice features: 100+ conference sessions; The Voice World Fair; a closing keynote address from Kane Simms, host and producer of VUX World; a variety of workshops and networking opportunities; book signings with voice tech authors; the roast of Bret Kinsella, founder, CEO and research director of Voicebot.ai; and the gathering of the VoiceFirst.Community, the trade association formed to represent the shared interests of people and organizations working with voice-first technology.

For details about Project Voice and to register for the event via Eventbrite, visit https://www.projectvoice.ai.

