Project Voice to Gather the Major Players and Innovative Users of Voice Technology, Jan. 13 - 17, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Voice, the No. 1 event for voice tech and AI in America (happening the week after CES), will take place Jan. 13 - 17, 2020, at the Chattanooga Convention Center in Tennessee. The event will gather the companies and innovators who are shaping the future of voice technology, in addition to executives form various vertical markets – including marketers, strategists, developers, designers, consultants, venture capitalists and analysts – who want to learn about voice tech. Registration and conference details for Project Voice (formerly The Alexa Conference) are available at ProjectVoice.ai.

Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Samsung and Mercedes Benz, who will all deliver presentations at Project Voice, are among the key sponsors and participants of the event – which is expected to gather more than 3,000 participants.

"Everyone needs to know the good, the bad and the ugly about voice technology, delivered from a who's-who of practitioners, technologists, executives and leaders in this emergent space," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of Project Voice, host of This Week in Voice, and author of More Than Just Weather & Music: 200 Ways to Use Alexa.

Project Voice attendees will gain valuable insights about voice technology, in addition to learning best practices, hearing innovative case studies, and discovering ways to utilize voice across the vertical markets. The event will offer more than 100 sessions and The Voice World Fair, which will feature some of the most exciting products and services in voice tech.

Just some of the hot topics at Project Voice will include:

Voice Frontlines: Stories from Days Inn, Pepsi, The Assemblage, Starbucks and More

The NFL's Finding Its Voice with Voice

Alexa Skills Paid for My Tesla

Reinventing Storytelling: Voice + Narrative

Ensuring Privacy and Security in a Voice-First World

What's So Conversational About Conversational Interfaces?

Creating Voice Experiences for Emerging Markets

Mayo Clinic: First Aid with Alexa and Beyond

Going Voice-First In K-12: Using Alexa to Improve Student Outcomes

Voice in Modern Healthcare

Using Alexa to Engage with Government

Voice-First Banking: What's Next

AI in The Car: Creating a Voice-Driven Experience

Project Silver: Google Assistant and Aging Populations

Building Voice Experiences for Children

Voice's Intersection with Modern Video Games

The Essence of Voice-First Marketing

Voice Shopping: What We've Learned So Far

Audiobooks, Assistants and Accessibility

Voice Tech Abroad

The Emergence of Hearables

VC Investment in Voice

and more

Other industry leaders participating in Project Voice include: Applause, Audioburst, Autobrain, Bespoken, Best Innovation Group, Blutag.ai, Botmock, Canary Speech, CardioCube, Cobalt, Constant Companion, Conversight.ai, Data Driven Design, DefinedCrowd, Earplay, Effct, gm Voices, HEAD Acoustics, ID R&D, The Intelligent Health Association, iScribe Health, Jargon, Just AI, ListenUp Audio, Macadamian, MyPetDoc, NPR, NWN, Open Voice, Orbita, RAIN Agency, ReadSpeaker, Resemble AI, Skilled Creative, SoundHound, Tellables, vet24seven, Voiceflow, Voice Metrics, Voicify, what3words, Whetstone Technologies, WillowTree, Witlingo, Zammo.ai and many others.

In addition to the conference sessions and The Voice World Fair, Project Voice will include: the Project Voice Awards Gala; a closing keynote address from Kane Simms, host and producer of VUX World; a variety of workshops and networking opportunities; book signings with voice tech authors; the roast of Bret Kinsella, founder, CEO and research director of Voicebot.ai; and the gathering of the VoiceFirst.Community, the trade association formed to represent the shared interests of people and organizations working with voice-first technology.

For details about Project Voice and to register for the event via Eventbrite, visit https://www.projectvoice.ai.

SOURCE Voice First Events / Score Publishing

