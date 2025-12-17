project44 Doubles Down on Connectivity Infrastructure With Launch of Connection Accelerator

Industry-first capability delivers instant access to 80,000 carriers across all modes, collapsing traditional onboarding timelines from months to minutes

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain, today announced Connection Accelerator. This new capability is a quantum leap for supply chain connectivity, allowing customers to access 80,000 carriers across all modes instantly, with 95% of active connections going live in minutes rather than weeks.

The innovation fundamentally changes how customers activate and manage their carrier networks, moving onboarding timelines from weeks or months to minutes, while unlocking unprecedented control and transparency over their logistics operations.

While the logistics industry fixates on the promises of Artificial Intelligence, project44 is addressing the critical foundation that makes AI viable: connectivity and data quality. The company's approach is straightforward: AI is only as intelligent as the data feeding it, and without complete access to data across your carrier network, even sophisticated AI models produce unreliable outputs. Connection Accelerator addresses this by transforming carrier onboarding into a reusable connection platform, making it easy for customers to enrich their TMS, visibility, and planning tools with real-time transportation data via project44.

"We have a vision that adding a new carrier should be as simple as connecting with someone on LinkedIn," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "Connection Accelerator moves us toward that future. Good data quality and strong carrier connections are what creates AI that delivers real operational value, not just impressive headlines."

Immediate control and transparency

Connection Accelerator replaces the "black box" of traditional onboarding with an automated workflow that makes connecting carriers fast and transparent, even at enterprise scale.

Key capabilities include:

Intelligent carrier analysis: Users upload their carriers, immediately see which providers are in network, what offerings they support, and are matched with the best-performing connection for that service

Customers can activate over 80,000 connections with the click of a few buttons Real-time status: Full transparency into onboarding progress and connection health

Full transparency into onboarding progress and connection health Multi-mode support: Seamless management across FTL, LTL, Ocean, Air, and Parcel modes globally

Seamless management across FTL, LTL, Ocean, Air, and Parcel modes globally Continuous management: Built for the dynamic nature of supply chains, replacing email threads, spreadsheets, and one-off IT projects with a single, always-on engine

Customers upload their carrier list and instantly see which of project44's 150,000+ carriers are available for immediate activation — then connect to them in minutes, not months. The platform provides real-time visibility into connection status, onboarding progress, and network health across FTL, LTL, Ocean, Air, and Parcel modes globally.

Unlike legacy systems that treat carrier onboarding as a one-time implementation hurdle, Connection Accelerator recognizes that carrier networks are fluid. Customers continuously add new carriers, replace underperforming partners, and adapt to market changes. Connection Accelerator makes this ongoing network optimization instant and self-service, eliminating the traditional dependency on IT resources and technical integrations that have bottlenecked supply chain agility for decades.

"Supply chain agility means being able to adapt our carrier network as business needs and market conditions evolve," said Iñigo Serrano, Global Supply Chain Digital Head at Avolta, a leading global travel retail and F&B player. "project44's connected platform gives us the flexibility to bring on new providers and adjust our sourcing strategies without the lengthy delays that used to slow us down."

Looking ahead

The capability reduces friction for customers while creating value opportunities for carriers. Rather than treating new customer onboarding as a burden, carriers benefit from streamlined integration that works consistently across their customer base. Looking ahead to 2026, project44 will introduce carrier profiles, enabling carriers to showcase their capabilities and performance to potential customers.

This powerful new capability is yet another milestone in project44's industry leading data quality and connectivity. This year alone, the company also released:

Connection Center: unified view of all carrier connections, onboarding status, and data quality across modes in a single platform

unified view of all carrier connections, onboarding status, and data quality across modes in a single platform AI Agent Orchestration : automating operational workflows and improving carrier data quality up to 30% without requiring complex prompting techniques, with nearly 1 million AI agent communications handled in 2025

automating operational workflows and improving carrier data quality up to 30% without requiring complex prompting techniques, with nearly 1 million AI agent communications handled in 2025 Root Cause Analysis: self-service diagnostics that identify tracking issues and provide recommended actions to improve visibility

self-service diagnostics that identify tracking issues and provide recommended actions to improve visibility Intelligent Truck Matching: machine learning algorithms that increase visibility accuracy by matching untracked shipments to equipment IDs

Connection Accelerator supports project44's Decision Intelligence Platform approach (Connect, See, Act, Automate), which enables customers to adopt advanced capabilities at their own pace. The company recently reported 40%+ year-over-year growth in new annual recurring revenue for Q3 2025 while achieving operational cash flow breakeven.

Learn more at project44.com/carrier-onboarding.

