project44 Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms for Fourth Consecutive Year

This is the second consecutive year project44 has been positioned highest for its "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute"

CHICAGO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, project44, the leading High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, announced it was named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVP) for the fourth year in a row. Of the seven companies evaluated, project44 was also positioned as highest on the "Ability to Execute" and furthest right on the "Completeness of Vision" axes for the second consecutive year.

In addition to the Magic Quadrant report, project44 was positioned highest in all Use Cases (tied with another vendor for the Level 1 Complexity Use Case) in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Real-Time Transportation Visibility (RTTVP) report. The Critical Capabilities report provides deeper insight into vendors' product and service offerings by evaluating nine critical capabilities and five Use Case scenarios of customer complexity. project44 was the highest scoring vendor for all five of these Use Cases.

"The project44 team is honored to be included in this year's Magic Quadrant for RTTVP, and we are proud to be able to deliver a trusted platform to our customers," said Jett McCandless, project44 Founder and CEO. "Whether a customer needs visibility into a single mode in a single region, global multimodal visibility or extended capabilities such as facilities and yard management, project44 is the clear choice."

We believe new innovations in the last year have continued to contribute to project44's industry recognition. The company has experienced a year of strong growth through added products and capabilities such as extended visibility through AI-powered enhancements, data quality enhancements, China over-the-road (OTR) visibility, multimodal ratings and bookings, and configurable branded tracking and alerts. By equipping global brands with these innovations, they can maintain their resilience and high velocity in the face of a constantly evolving supply chain.

project44 is part of the Gartner Peer Insights™ Customer First program, which is designed to build trust and credibility by signaling that a technology provider solicits reviews from all customers and recognizes the benefits of honest, unbiased feedback. In 2023, project44 was also named a Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" report.

Here's what project44 customers are saying:

"We are excited to have partnered with project44 to help us reach new heights in our supply chain to better serve our customers. Our partnership is very collaborative, and we share a common vision with improved visibility with our shipments and distribution yards," said Carmine Bosco, AVP Enterprise Supply Chain at Canadian Tire Corporation. "We look forward to elevating our supply chain processes to new heights, delivering seamless experiences and driving success in an evolving landscape."

"It's been an incredible experience working with project44. Their commitment to help IVECO achieve high quality in Inbound/Outbound visibility has truly set them apart. The collaborative spirit at project44 has helped us achieve a better Manufacturing and Customer-centric delivery efficiency and made our partnership both productive and meaningful," said Gianluca Pajrone, Logistics Intelligence Specialist at IVECO. "We value the dedication of the project44 team in Europe, Latam and EMEA and look forward to achieving even greater milestones together. Working with project44 has been an amazing journey, and we're excited about the continued success our partnership will bring."

"Our organization was looking for a visibility solution, so we decided to work with project44 given their expertise on the visibility solution, long-term customer roadmap for technology, ability to track multiple modes of transport, including Truck, Rail and Ocean, and advanced tracking tools available for visibility. project44's collaborative approach throughout the project was seamless and a big success for both our business partners as well as for our system integrator."

– IT Supply Chain Lead, Consumer Goods

Download a copy of the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for RTTVP report here.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. Movement by project44, the only High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, enables shippers, LSPs and carriers across the globe to reduce costs, optimize operations, deliver an exceptional customer experience and drive greater resiliency and sustainability. Having built the industry's largest and most connected ecosystem, project44 provides visibility into over 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands within manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas.

project44's commitment to excellence was recognized across organizations and awards including an eleven-time leader on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, Google Cloud Partner of the Year, and SAP Pinnacle Award winner. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

