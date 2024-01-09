project44 Named Top Leader in Enterprise Supply Chain Visibility Grid

project44 Named Leader in G2 Winter 2024 Report for Supply Chain Visibility for Eleventh Season in a Row

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that it was named the top leader in the G2 Winter Grid Report for Enterprise Supply Chain Visibility Software. project44 was also a leader in seven total categories and was named a leader in the overall Supply Chain Visibility Software report.

The rankings are based on reviews from the user community and aggregated data from online sources and social networks. A total of 11 companies qualified for the Winter report in Enterprise Supply Chain Visibility. Companies must receive at least 10 reviews or ratings for the four-month period to qualify. The satisfaction metric measures reviews by real users in the last three months.

"Each quarter, our team looks forward to reviewing the G2 feedback from our customers. We greatly appreciate customers taking the time to provide feedback and we take action to continue building the best possible Enterprise Supply Chain Visibility Solution," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "Our high ratings are an indication our Movement platform is helping customers deliver ROI for their brands and satisfy end-users high standards."

Recent project44 product releases include extended visibility, enhanced China OTR visibility and shared visibility, allowing brand owners to share visibility information with customers and partners to facilitate collaboration. In the last 12 months, 97% of customers have rated project44 four or five stars on the G2 platform. Below is a sampling of real user review excerpts:

"Amazing product for Supply Chain Visibility. Project44 is an amazing tool that provides end to end supply chain visibility. Besides visibility, it allows us to speed up the operation and plan it in a better way. We can't think of our operation without project44." – Bisen Aishwarya, Enterprise Company

"Their UI is the best and easy to use. They have great customer support. Real time visibility was a big issue for us, and we were relying on 3PLs. Now with project 44, we can track whenever we want to see status of the shipment." – Ganesh N. Process Lead, Enterprise Retail

"One step closer to the future. Easy to use products. Great implementation team. Great support team." – Berat Pamir Özgen, Enterprise Company

"project44 helped our business eliminate hundreds of phone calls per day. Their ability to onboard our large and ever-changing group of carriers quickly and painlessly has been tremendously helpful. With the visibility provided by project44, we've been able to nearly eliminate all our manual phone calls to carriers to check on our loads. This is such a time saver for our team." – Verified User at an Enterprise Transportation Company

"The possibility to follow the shipments simultaneously, track deficiencies, and correct address definitions during transport through the system and to access the most accurate data in the fastest way." – Baris Kaan D., Enterprise Company

Download the G2 Winter 2024 Grid Report for Enterprise Supply Chain Visibility to learn more about project44.

About project44  
project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. Movement by project44, the only high-velocity supply chain platform, enables shippers, LSPs and carriers across the globe to reduce costs, optimize operations, deliver an exceptional customer experience and drive greater resiliency and sustainability. Having built the industry's largest and most connected ecosystem, project44 provides visibility into over 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands within manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. 

project44's commitment to excellence was recognized across organizations and awards including being named the Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant and as the "Customer's Choice" in Gartner's Voice of the Customer report, an eleven-time leader on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, Google Cloud Partner of the Year, and SAP Pinnacle Award winner. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

