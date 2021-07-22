Projection Unveils Content Management Tool for Hybrid Meetings

SPRINGFIELD, Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As many meetings and events will have both physical and virtual components in 2021 and beyond, tools to manage all of the content will be critical to designing a seamless and positive experience for speakers and attendees. Addressing this need, Projection, a national audiovisual company, today announced its hybrid meeting content management tool: ProjectionNet.

ProjectionNet for hybrid meetings is built upon the company's proprietary presentation management system, which has been used to manage content for clients' in-person meetings for the past 25 years. Available to all existing and future clients, ProjectionNet is the ultimate tool for meetings and events where content will be delivered from in-person and/or virtual sources.

"One of the many lessons we and our clients have learned over the past year is just how important it is to have one central hub for a meeting or event's content. Even though presenters, sponsors, attendees and the meeting team are all in different places, the content should not be," said Karen Cuviello, corporate vice president, national accounts. "While the industry has tools that serve either in-person or virtual meetings, the move to hybrid presents new opportunities and challenges for the seamless management and delivery of content. We designed ProjectionNet specifically with those in mind to help our clients design an experience attendees and speakers desire."

ProjectionNet Features and Benefits

ProjectionNet's suite of integrated digital products can be customized for each meeting or event's unique needs. The content management system provides:

A central platform for physical and virtual presenters to upload and review presentations and pre-recordings;

An organized system for booking technical support or recording appointments;

Integration with Projection's complete suite of digital services, including Digital Signage, Capture, Overflow, ARS and more;

Cross-platform PC/Mac support;

Access to Projection's in-house programming team that can design customized content management solutions, including integration with abstract management systems and virtual platforms;

The ability to scale from 100 to over 10,000 presentations per event.

With ProjectionNet, meeting teams can:

Manage/track virtual and physical presenters and their content in one place;

Provide a platform to launch pre-recordings in meeting rooms;

Stream internal content over a presentation management network to be broadcast to a virtual audience;

Optimize bandwidth requirements to maximize value.

"For a meeting planner, there is nothing more important than knowing everything will be delivered to attendees the way it was designed, planned and rehearsed," said Lisa Parse, Senior Manager, Meeting Services at American Academy of Periodontology (AAP). "Virtual meetings bring a whole new level of complexity to this, with attendees, content, presenters and sponsors all coming from multiple sources and locations. A tool like ProjectionNet couldn't come at a better time and will be important for meeting teams looking to deliver seamless and valuable experiences to their attendees. It was a great help to us when developing AAP's first-ever Virtual Annual Meeting."

For more information, visit https://projection.com/services-content-management/ or reach out to [email protected].

About Projection

Projection is a privately held national audiovisual and production company with numerous convention center contracts throughout the U.S. Projection offers total presentation solutions for conventions, meetings, and professional events. In addition to presentation and file management, Projection's services include audiovisual equipment, computers, custom stage designs, production management, digital signage, live streaming, virtual and hybrid productions, conference recording, and much more. For more information about The Projection Difference, visit www.projection.com.

