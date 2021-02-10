Projector PSA Achieves 92.8% Client Satisfaction, Highest Among All PSA Solutions in SPI Research's Professional Services Benchmark for the 10th Year in a Row

Projector PSA Achieves 92.8% Client Satisfaction, Highest Among All PSA Solutions Tweet this

The study found that the economic, political, and societal challenges of 2020, along with the subsequent K-shaped recovery, divided the professional services industry into clear winners and losers. One of the key differentiators between firms that were able to thrive in this environment rather than just survive is that 85% of the best-performing firms use a commercial Professional Services Automation (PSA) solution like Projector.

In the 2021 Professional Services Maturity™ Benchmark, Projector users rated their satisfaction with Projector at 4.64 out of 5. This was the highest level of PSA software satisfaction among all of the PSA solutions represented, and significantly higher than the benchmark average across 561 respondents of 3.89.

"Professional services firms using Projector continue to have strong performance in our benchmark, and their satisfaction is indicative of the understanding Projector has of their customers' businesses," said David Hofferberth, founder of SPI Research. "Projector knows the professional services game and delivers the tools professional services firms need to win."

Creating Success

"As services professionals ourselves, delivering for our customers and enabling their success is at our very core," said Steve Chong, Chief Operating Officer of Projector PSA. "We see 2021 as a critical year for organizations to embrace PSA solutions like Projector to help ensure that they can focus on thriving, not just surviving."

The full survey results can be downloaded from Projector PSA's web site at https://www.projectorpsa.com/resources/professional-services-benchmark-survey/.

About SPI Research

Service Performance Insight is a global research and consulting firm dedicated to helping professional services organizations make quantum improvements in productivity and profit. In 2007, SPI developed the PS Maturity Model™ as a strategic planning and management framework, it has become the industry-leading performance improvement tool used by over 35,000 service and project-oriented organizations to chart their course to services excellence. www.spiresearch.com

About Projector PSA

Projector PSA, Inc. is the leading developer of cloud-based professional services automation software. The company produces the Projector software suite, and also provides consulting and training services for its clients around the world. Projector streamlines operations through the entire delivery process, improves productivity, increases utilization, enhances profitability, and improves visibility. Projector PSA is based in Boston, Massachusetts. www.ProjectorPSA.com

