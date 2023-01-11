Projector screen market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global projector screen market size is estimated to grow by USD 3942.28 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.87% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 45%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Projector Screen Market 2023-2027

Projector screen market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global projector screen market as a part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market, which covers manufacturers of communications equipment, technology hardware storage and peripherals, electronic equipment and instruments, electronic components, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics products, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Projector screen market - Five Forces

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Projector screen market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Projector screen market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (professional and personal), type (wall and ceiling, ceiling recessed, floor rising, portable, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth will be significant in the professional segment during the forecast period. The segment's growth is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of interactive projectors in the education sector. The increasing number of startups in sectors such as information technology/information technology-enabled service, banking and financial services, and e-commerce is also contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global projector screen market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global projector screen market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as rising investments in the education sector, increasing literacy rates, and the expansion of the service sector are driving the growth of the projector screen market in APAC. In addition, the growth of the commercial property market and the increasing need for operational streamlining across business activities are fostering the growth of the regional market.

Projector screen market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the growing adoption of ambient light-rejecting (ALR) screens.

The ALR technology works by rejecting the lights coming from unwanted sources, such as windows, doors, and the reflection from floors.

This helps in balancing and retaining the appropriate ratio of brightness and contrast even in average-lighted rooms.

The rising awareness and popularity of this technology are encouraging market vendors to expand their product portfolio based on this technology.

Currently, projector screens with ALR technology are priced high as it is a novel technology. However, during the forecast period, many vendors are expected to explore the technology, leading to a reduction in prices.

As a result of these factors, market growth is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing popularity of projector screen paints is one of the major trends in the market.

Projector screen paints can convert any surface into a projection screen.

The paint is easy to apply and the surface can be used immediately after painting.

Projector paints are affordable as they cost less and they easily blend into white-painted walls and resemble standard wall paint.

They can be used in auditoriums, outdoor venues, business venues, game rooms, and classrooms.

This trend is expected to gain traction during the forecast period, which might limit the growth of the market in focus.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The long product lifecycle of projector screens is one of the major challenges limiting market growth.

Projector screens are made of either woven cloth or PVC. Both have reliable quality and a longer replacement cycle.

The long lifespan of these materials is reducing the frequency of product replacements.

Also, the low maintenance cost of projector screens reduces repeated purchases among end-users.

All these factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this projector screen market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the projector screen market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the projector screen market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the projector screen market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of projector screen market vendors

Related Reports:

The projector market will witness a growth of 9.45% with a CAGR of 9.87%, which is expected to increase by USD 9.80 billion from 2021 to 2026. The increasing adoption of projectors in the entertainment Industry is one of the major drivers impacting the projector market growth. Low lamp life is one of the major challenges impeding the projector market growth.

will witness a growth of 9.45% with a CAGR of 9.87%, which is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026. The increasing adoption of projectors in the entertainment Industry is one of the major drivers impacting the projector market growth. Low lamp life is one of the major challenges impeding the projector market growth. The laser projector market size is predicted to surge to USD 5.82 billion from 2021 to 2026 and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.81%. The better color and accuracy is notably driving the laser projector market growth, although factors such as high projector rental fees may impede the market growth.

