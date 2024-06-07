Projector Screen Market size is set to grow by USD 5.09 billion from 2024-2028, Product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global projector screen market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.09 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 11.32% during the forecast period. Product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing organic growth. However, intense competition leads to price wars and reduces profit margins poses a challenge.

Key market players include ACCO Brands Corp., Barco NV, dnp Denmark as, Draper Inc., Elite Screens Inc, Glimm Screens BV, Grandview Crystal Screen Co. Ltd., Groupe Adeo, Harkness Screens International Ltd, Legrand, Pioneer Audio Visual Equipment, Pyle USA Sound Around Inc, Remaco Technologies Pte Ltd., Screen Innovations, Seiko Epson Corp., Severtson Screens, Silver Ticket Products, Stewart Filmscreen, Swastik Telon, and Vutec Corp.

Projector Screen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.32% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5090.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.87 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled ACCO Brands Corp., Barco NV, dnp Denmark as, Draper Inc., Elite Screens Inc, Glimm Screens BV, Grandview Crystal Screen Co. Ltd., Groupe Adeo, Harkness Screens International Ltd, Legrand, Pioneer Audio Visual Equipment, Pyle USA Sound Around Inc, Remaco Technologies Pte Ltd., Screen Innovations, Seiko Epson Corp., Severtson Screens, Silver Ticket Products, Stewart Filmscreen, Swastik Telon, and Vutec Corp

Market Driver

The projector screen market is experiencing organic growth due to the introduction of new screens from vendors like dnp Denmark and Da-Lite. Notable launches include the lighter and easier-to-install dnp Supernova XL and Da-Lite's Fast-Fold Deluxe Screen System with a new leg-locking mechanism.

Additionally, dnp Denmark's 80 dnp ClearSign optical projector screens and Da-Lite's online Screen Designer tool cater to advertising and customization needs. As awareness increases, more vendors are expected to enter the market, potentially leading to growth beyond organic means.

The projector screen market is experiencing significant growth, with various types of projector screens in high demand. Movies and presentations are becoming more immersive with the use of structural and fixed frame projector screens. The trend towards remote work and virtual meetings has increased the need for portable projector screens.

Overhead projector screens are still popular in educational institutions. The use of electric projector screens is on the rise due to their ease of use and convenience. Customized projector screens are gaining popularity for branding and advertising purposes. The future of projector screens looks bright, with advancements in technology leading to innovative solutions.

Market Challenges

The projector screen market experiences intense competition among organized and unorganized players, with factors like product portfolio, premiumization, differentiation, and pricing driving the competition. New vendors and private-label brands add to the competition, leading to price wars that may impact product quality and market growth.

Online sales are increasing due to Internet penetration and e-commerce platforms, necessitating cost optimization and pricing strategies for manufacturers and retailers. The inability to adapt to these changes can affect profit margins, with online startups and rising raw material costs further impacting the market's growth.

The projector screen market faces several challenges in the current business environment. The key areas of concern include the need for larger screens for better visual experience, the increasing demand for portable projector screens, and the competition from other display technologies like LED and LCD screens. Additionally, the cost of projector screens and the complexity of installation processes can deter potential buyers.

Commercially, the market requires cost-effective solutions with easy installation and high-quality visual output. Furthermore, the trend towards remote work and virtual meetings necessitates the development of projector screens suitable for home use. Overall, the projector screen industry must address these challenges to remain competitive and meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Professional

1.2 Personal Type 2.1 Wall and ceiling

2.2 Ceiling recessed

2.3 Floor rising

2.4 Portable

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Professional- The projector screen market experiences consistent growth due to increasing demand for large-format displays in various sectors. Businesses and educational institutions invest in projector screens for presentations and training sessions. Additionally, the home theater market drives demand for high-quality projector screens. Manufacturers focus on producing screens with improved resolution, larger sizes, and enhanced contrast ratios to cater to this growing market.

Research Analysis

The Projector Screen Market encompasses a diverse range of applications, from corporate seminars and workshops in meeting rooms, to outdoor movie screenings and entertainment events. This market caters to the needs of various sectors, including corporations, start-ups, and temporary purpose uses. The market offers an array of projector types, such as film projectors, digital projectors, and overhead projectors, each suitable for different screen sizes and settings.

The screens themselves come in various formats, including front projection screens, and can be used in a variety of contexts, such as movie theaters, rooftop restaurants, and on-the-go projectors. The market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for versatile and high-quality visual presentation solutions for both indoor and outdoor events.

Market Research Overview

The Projector Screen market encompasses the production, supply, and installation of various types of projector screens. These screens come in different sizes, shapes, and materials, including fixed frames, portable frames, and retractable screens. The market caters to diverse industries such as education, healthcare, hospitality, and entertainment, among others.

The demand for projector screens is driven by the increasing trend towards digital signage and presentations, as well as the growing popularity of remote work and virtual meetings. The market is also influenced by technological advancements, such as the integration of touchscreens and interactive features, and the rise of outdoor and large-format screens. The Projector Screen market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these factors.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Professional



Personal

Type

Wall And Ceiling



Ceiling Recessed



Floor Rising



Portable



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

