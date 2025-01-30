Projector Screen Market to grow by USD 5.47 Billion from 2025-2029, fueled by innovation and product premiumization, AI's role in market transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global projector screen market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.47 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 11.1% during the forecast period. Product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing organic growth. However, intense competition leads to price wars and reduces profit margins poses a challenge. Key market players include ACCO Brands Corp., Barco NV, dnp Visiosign A/S, Draper Inc., Elite Screens Inc, Glimm Screens BV, Grandview Crystal Screen Co. Ltd., Groupe Adeo, Harkness Screens International Ltd, Legrand, Pioneer Audio Visual Equipment, Pyle USA Sound Around Inc, Remaco Technologies Pte Ltd., Screen Innovations, Seiko Epson Corp., Severtson Screens, Silver Ticket Products, Stewart Filmscreen, Swastik Telon, and Vutec Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Projector Screen Market 2025-2029

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Projector Screen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.1% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 5471.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, Canada, UK, China, Japan, Germany, France, India, Italy, and Brazil Key companies profiled ACCO Brands Corp., Barco NV, dnp Visiosign A/S, Draper Inc., Elite Screens Inc, Glimm Screens BV, Grandview Crystal Screen Co. Ltd., Groupe Adeo, Harkness Screens International Ltd, Legrand, Pioneer Audio Visual Equipment, Pyle USA Sound Around Inc, Remaco Technologies Pte Ltd., Screen Innovations, Seiko Epson Corp., Severtson Screens, Silver Ticket Products, Stewart Filmscreen, Swastik Telon, and Vutec Corp

Market Driver

The projector screen market is thriving with various trends in both professional and leisure applications. Projected images and videos are increasingly being used in movie theaters, outdoor movie screenings, seminars, workshops, hotels, auditoriums, and corporate buildings. Digital projectors, movie projectors, overhead projectors, and slide projectors are popular choices for professional use in the corporate sector, educational institutions, and movie theaters. Installation time and ambient light are crucial factors for businesses, with wall-mounted and ceiling-mounted screens offering customized shapes and sizes to suit different audience needs. Support structures like metal tubes, tripods, and stands are essential for front and rear projection. The market caters to various industries, including startups, corporate meetings, presentations, business conferences, webinars, and educational institutions. Leisure and entertainment applications include cinemas, international multiplexes, commercial theaters, and rooftop restaurants. Projector screens come in various sizes, from small screens for startups to large screens for outdoor events. The latest trends include laser projector technology, folding frames, electric and manual screens, and customized shapes and sizes. The market offers a range of options for different industries, from Elite Screens' professional projector line to on-the-go projectors for digital data presentations on smartphones and tablets. The projector screen market is a dynamic and growing industry, catering to various industries and applications, from corporate meetings and educational institutions to leisure and entertainment. With digitalization and the increasing use of projectors for presentations, movies, and events, the market is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

The projector screen market is experiencing organic growth due to the introduction of new products from vendors. Dnp Denmark, a leading player, recently launched the new dnp Supernova XL screen, which offers easier installation and reduced weight for hassle-free handling. The installation time has been decreased by approximately 20%, making it a popular choice for consumers. Additionally, Dnp Denmark introduced the 80 dnp Clear Sign optical projector screens, designed for advertising and digital signage applications. These new product launches demonstrate the industry's commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of customers.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The projector screen market caters to various industries, including corporate and leisure. Support structures for projectors come in different forms like metal tubes, tripods, and stands. Projected images and videos find application in movie theaters, outdoor movie screenings, seminars, workshops, hotels, and auditoriums. Digital projectors, movie projectors, overhead projectors, and slide projectors are commonly used. Installation time and ambient light are crucial factors. Wall and ceiling-mounted screens come in customized shapes and sizes for diverse audiences. Corporate buildings, museums, simulation and training, and exhibitions are professional use cases. Pico projectors and pocket projectors serve on-the-go needs. Brightness, resolution, and aspect ratio are essential specifications. The market serves banking, teaching, cinemas, international multiplexes, commercial theaters, and entertainment events. Projectors enhance movie experiences, facilitate digitalization, and support presentations, corporate meetings, business conferences, and webinars in educational institutions. The market caters to both large and small screens for temporary and permanent purposes.

The projector screen market is characterized by intense competition among manufacturers. They distribute their products through organized and unorganized channels. Competition is based on factors like product variety, pricing, and differentiation. New vendors and private labels add to the competition, potentially leading to price wars. Multichannel retailers, such as Walmart, with lower costs further intensify competition. Online sales are growing due to increased Internet penetration and device usage. This competition may impact product quality and market expansion in the future.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This projector screen market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Professional

1.2 Personal Type 2.1 Wall and ceiling

2.2 Ceiling recessed

2.3 Floor rising

2.4 Portable

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Professional- The projector screen market is witnessing significant growth, particularly in the education sector, due to the introduction of interactive projectors. Interactive projectors enhance student engagement and collaboration by turning a wall into an interactive whiteboard, supporting up to 5-8 points of touch. India is a rapidly growing market in APAC, with vendors such as Elitescreens, Harkness Screens, and Barco having facilities there. While the high cost of projector screens is a challenge, the adoption of interactive projectors with 3D capabilities is expected to increase, as vendors like Epson and Optoma already offer this technology. This innovation is set to revolutionize the professional segment, positively impacting the global projector screen market. Interactive projectors improve knowledge retention and focus by eliminating shadow effects and distractions, making classroom teaching more effective.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The projector screen market encompasses a diverse range of applications, from movie theaters and meeting rooms to outdoor movie screenings and temporary events. Projected images, whether they're videos, movies, or presentations, come alive on various types of screens, including front projection screens, digital projectors, film projectors, overhead projectors, and slide projectors. These screens can be found in various settings, such as corporate offices, start-ups, seminars, workshops, hotels, and entertainment venues. The audience for projector screens is vast, from moviegoers to business professionals, and the screens can be used for temporary purposes, such as outdoor events, or permanent installations in movie theaters and meeting rooms. Projector screens are essential for creating experiences, whether it's for a large audience in a movie theater or a small group in a meeting room. They are also popular for outdoor events, such as rooftop restaurants and on-the-go projectors for presentations and shows. Projector screens come in various sizes, from small screens for personal use to large screens for entertainment and events.

Market Research Overview

The projector screen market encompasses a wide range of applications, from supporting projected images in movie theaters and movie screens, to seminars, workshops, and outdoor movie screenings. Projector screens come in various forms, including digital projectors, movie projectors, overhead projectors, and slide projectors. Installation time and ambient light are crucial factors to consider when choosing a screen for professional use, such as in corporate buildings, museums, and simulation and training centers. Projector screens are also popular in leisure and entertainment venues like restaurants, auditoriums, and hotels. They come in various sizes and shapes, including customized ones, and can be wall or ceiling mounted. The audience can enjoy presentations, business conferences, webinars, and educational institutions on these screens. Projector screens are not limited to corporate sector use; they are also used in the film industry for international multiplexes, commercial theaters, and even temporary outdoor events. With the increasing trend of digitalization, pico projectors and pocket projectors have gained popularity for on-the-go use. The projector screen market caters to various industries, including banking, teaching, and sports. Elite Screens and Elite Projector line offer high-end solutions for movie experience and digitalization. The market also includes various projection technologies like laser projector technology, folding frame, electric, and manual screens. Brightness and resolution are essential factors to consider when choosing a projector screen for various applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Professional



Personal

Type

Wall And Ceiling



Ceiling Recessed



Floor Rising



Portable



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio