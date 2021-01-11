ProjectorCentral Announces 2020 Best of the Year Awards

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProjectorCentral.com, "The World's Largest Projector Resource™," has released its annual Best of the Year list identifying the best projectors and screens reviewed last year.

The products below were culled by ProjectorCentral's expert editorial staff from the nearly 40 reviewed throughout 2020, and include everything from large venue commercial laser projectors to lamp-based home theater models and LED portables. They were selected for their high performance in their product class combined with innovation, exceptional value or both.