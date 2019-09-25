Projetech Announces European Partnership with SRO Solutions

CINCINNATI, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Projetech, a leading U.S. distributor of IBM Maximo via a Software as a Service (SaaS) offering, has announced a partnership with U.K.-based SRO Solutions (SRO) that will connect its Maximo users with SRO's exclusive data migration and replication tools. The strategic global alliance sets the stage for Projetech to expand Maximo into the oil and gas market verticals and represents an important step towards further expanding Maximo's footprint as an unrivaled global managed service.

SRO Solutions, who, like Projetech, holds IBM's prestigious Gold accreditation for Maximo deployment, is the only IBM Maximo Business Partner in the world authorized to offer the SRO Data Utility (SDU) and SRO Data Replicator (SDR) toolkits.

Maximo is an Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software which reduces operational risk and cost for the world's most asset-intensive industries. Some of the key benefits of Maximo include; improved operations, better management of asset and inventory, extends the useful life of assets, optimizes work processes and unifies asset management processes.

Designed to eliminate downtime, SRO's SDU tool provides a pragmatic offline upgrade and migration process that allows businesses to keep running on their previous version -- even as the software updates. The SDR tool, in turn, is an exclusive, highly configurable data synchronization tool that enables disconnected, remote Maximo sites -- such as regional offices, ships, offshore assets and mobile workers -- full access to up-to-date information through dependable, session-based data replication.

"Projetech is extremely excited about this partnership with SRO Solutions," said Darrell Tucker, Enterprise SaaS Executive at Projetech. "SRO has a great reputation within the Maximo community and brings forward proven tools, like SDU, and SDR. We are pleased to be able to offer these solutions within the Projetech cloud."

"The new partnership between SRO Solutions and Projetech allows distributed Maximo customers to move their central Maximo systems into a cloud-provisioned Maximo as a service," said Tony Lackey, Managing Director of SRO Solutions. "This takes away all the associated cost and resource of the central Maximo system, moving into a true turnkey hybrid cloud. The SRO replication solution, SDR, will seamlessly and automatically replicate data between the cloud and the distributed instances keeping the systems fully in sync. The best of both worlds."

About Projetech

Projetech, a Gold IBM Business Partner, offers IBM Maximo: the global standard in software for Enterprise Asset Management and Maintenance via a software as a service offering. Since 1999, Projetech has been providing Maximo® as a Service (MaaS), which allows clients to manage, maintain and scale their solution requirements while benefiting from flexible services and lower operating costs. Projetech is a strategic business partner for clients in mid to enterprise sized businesses, government agencies and Fortune 500 companies. Projetech takes threats to the availability, integrity and confidentiality of its clients' information seriously. As such, Projetech is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization. Learn more about Projetech at https://www.projetech.com/ .

About SRO Solutions

SRO Solutions is a dynamic software consultancy that positions innovation at the forefront of our approach to engaging with clients in connected and remote environments. Our heritage in engineering coupled with our technical competency and agile methodology enables us to overcome the most complex projects with relative ease. By incorporating our specialist knowledge and experience in delivering on all types of projects matched with our willingness to work in collaboration with clients and partners, we have been recognized as a Gold IBM Business Partner. For many years, we've worked together with IBM and other specialist partners to deliver the best solutions for our clients, locally and globally. We're the only IBM Maximo Business Partner worldwide with the capability to provide a unique Maximo zero downtime upgrade (SDU) and Data Replication (SDR). Learn more about SRO Solutions at https://www.srosolutions.net/ .

