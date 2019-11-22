Projetech Announces Leadership Promotion for Five Employees within Ohio Headquarters

CINCINNATI, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a nod to the company's rapid growth, Projetech, a global distributor of IBM Maximo as a Service (MaaS), today announced five internal promotions within their Cincinnati-based offices including four new directors and one manager.

"These promotions reflect Projetech's commitment to excellence," said Steve Richmond, CEO of Projetech, Inc. "The five talented professionals who are being promoted represent our company's highest standards of integrity. Projetech clients and team members will benefit from their leadership, experience and commitment to delivering exceptional service."

Julie Shaw was promoted from Cloud Servicers Support Manager to the Director of Quality. As Director of Quality, Shaw will ensure Projetech's end-to-end quality management systems.

Steven Shull, most recently Solution Architect/Development Lead at the company, was promoted to Director of Development. In his new role, Shull will oversee Projetech's development team and continue to develop new solutions for customers.

Tyler Caldwell was promoted from Infrastructure/Information Security Manager to Director of Security Operations. As Director of Security of Operations, Caldwell will manage Projetech's InfoSec team and continue working to strengthen the company's Maximo security by obtaining additional ISO certifications.

Troy Elsen, formerly Infrastructure Architect/Lead, was promoted to Director of Infrastructure Operations. In his new position, Elsen will oversee the infrastructure team and continue to connect Projetech clients with the best platform to run Maximo.

Additionally, Clyde Water, previously Cloud Services Support Lead, has been promoted to Cloud Services Support Manager. While continuing to serve as support lead for all of the company's direct clients, Water will manage and delegate larger projects to members within the Projetech support team in his new role.

These promotions reflect Projetech's continued growth and commitment to delivering the highest quality of service within the software industry, while making room for additional talent to further develop the company's capabilities.

About Projetech

Projetech, a Gold IBM Business Partner, offers IBM Maximo: the global standard in software for Enterprise Asset Management and maintenance. Since 1999, Projetech has been providing Maximo as a Service (MaaS), which allows clients to manage, maintain and scale their solution requirements while benefiting from flexible services and lower operating costs. Projetech is a strategic business partner for clients in small to mid-sized businesses, government agencies and Fortune 500 companies. Projetech takes threats to the availability, integrity and confidentiality of its clients' information seriously. As such, Projetech is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization. Learn more about Projetech at www.projetech.com.

