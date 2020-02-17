Projetech Celebrates 30th Anniversary

CINCINNATI, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Projetech , a global provider of IBM Maximo as a Service (MaaS), is ringing in 2020 reflecting on 30 years in business. Founded in 1990, the business to business (B2B) SaaS company has clients all over the world in many industries.

"The legacy established by Projetech over the last 30 years has far exceeded my own expectations since founding the company," said Steve Richmond, founder and CEO of Projetech. "We have dedicated employees and a loyal customer and business partner base to thank for our growth and success over the past three decades. We value these relationships and it's our privilege to learn from them and grow our offering as a result."

At its inception, Projetech was a traditional project consulting company for Facilities Management departments at various organizations. The name "Projetech" was coined by its founder, Steve Richmond, as a play on the inverse of the words "technical projects." In the early 1990's, Projetech was hired to find a Computerized Maintenance Management Solution (CMMS) for a microchip fabrication plant in Cincinnati. After researching several applications, 'CHIEF' (Computer Help in Engineering Functions) was the product Projetech recommended. Projetech became a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) and systems integrator of the CHIEF CMMS which was eventually phased out for a new Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solution called Maximo. In 2006, Maximo was acquired by IBM and Projetech became an IBM Business Partner focused on Maximo.

In 1999, Projetech stepped towards a Managed Cloud Offering (MaaS). A client, who's on-premise Maximo was not running well on their limited infrastructure, had a small OpEx budget to spend on Maximo support every month. Projetech was contacted and responded by setting up a server in the office where they could dependably manage the client's Maximo for a low monthly subscription. The client was able to access and use Maximo via a modem and a remote desktop connection (RDP). Then, MaaS was born.

"30 years ago, we were a small consulting firm seeking a focused offering for our clients and last year marked the 20-year milestone of our Maximo as a Service offering, making us the most experienced provider of MaaS across the globe," said Julie Rampello, Vice President of Business Development. "As someone who has been here over 25 years, it's remarkable to look back on the challenges we encountered as a company and see how our vision of being the best Maximo as a Service provider in the world is being realized!"

Projetech employs an entire team of information security, infrastructure, developers, and Maximo technical support staff. Its business partners and clients benefit from the ability to use Maximo reliably without the cost and risk associated with managing in-house. Clients can simply consume Maximo as opposed to manage Maximo.

