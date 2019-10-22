Projetech Releases Suite of IBM Maximo Mobile App Solutions Powered by A3J Group

CINCINNATI, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Projetech , a global provider of IBM Maximo as a Service (MaaS), today announced the launch of MaaS Mobile, a suite of easy-to-use mobile apps developed by their partner A3J Group , a company that connects businesses with consulting and software solutions for enterprise asset management (EAM). Designed to be compatible with Projetech's MaaS cloud offerings, MaaS Mobile apps help users perform Maximo tasks with greater ease and efficiency.

"We are very excited about our newest partnership with A3J Group," said Steve Richmond, CEO of Projetech. "With the EAM industry projected to grow rapidly in the coming years, this is a very strategic time to incorporate mobile solutions for faster and easier function."

Projetech introduced the apps to fulfill an industry need for Maximo-supported mobile apps that are simpler to deploy and operate. The company notes that many existing Maximo apps require server installation and third-party contracts before they can be installed. With the new MaaS Mobile suite of applications, Projetech aims to equip clients with a streamlined, faster way to deploy end-to-end mobility solutions. The company will offer clients the option to have MaaS Mobile bundled in with Projetech MaaS offerings for a small fee.

"Enterprise Asset Management solutions are at a pivotal point," said Alex Walter, Chief Innovation Officer of A3J Group. "We have developed simple designs for very complex systems encouraging usability and adoption among MaaS end users. In time, we believe the ease of entry for our mobile suite will encourage new companies and industries to enjoy the benefits of these products. It is exciting to bring this to market alongside our partner Projetech."

The MaaS Mobile suite will enable users to quickly and easily download apps from the Apple App Store or Google Play without the help of third-party professional assistance. The MaaS mobile app suite will include six mobile solutions, including the MxMeter app for equipment meter data entry and viewing, the MxCount app for counting stocked items, the MxReserve app for mobile inventory shopping, the MxApprove app for accessing mobile workflows, the MxAdmin app for real-time mobile monitoring of Maximo environments and the MxWork app for mobile work management.

These apps are compatible with Maximo version 7.6.02 or higher and can be used on Android and iOS systems. To learn more about IBM Maximo and Projetech, visit www.projetech.com.

About Projetech

Projetech, a Gold IBM Business Partner, offers IBM Maximo: the global standard in software for Enterprise Asset Management and maintenance. Since 1999, Projetech has been providing Maximo as a Service (MaaS), which allows clients to manage, maintain and scale their solution requirements while benefiting from flexible services and lower operating costs. Projetech is a strategic business partner for clients in small to mid-sized businesses, government agencies and Fortune 500 companies. Projetech takes threats to the availability, integrity and confidentiality of its clients' information seriously. As such, Projetech is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization. Learn more about Projetech at www.projetech.com.

About A3J Group

A technology and consulting firm committed to pioneering solutions in the Enterprise Asset Management industry, A3J Group specializes in unique, leading edge technical solutions and effective consulting partnerships. Founded in 2015, A3J Group's primary objective is to elevate traditional consulting into a collaborative mission of technology and business processes. Made up of a small, effective team of seasoned professionals, A3J Group remains focused on maximizing customer success for their EAM goals. Learn more at www.a3jgroup.com.

