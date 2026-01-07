Prokaryotics and Basilea enter collaboration to develop a novel broad-spectrum antifungal for severe invasive infections

UNION, N.J., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prokaryotics Inc., a privately-held biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel anti-infectives, today announced an agreement with Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. The collaboration aims to jointly develop a first-in-class broad-spectrum antifungal for the treatment of severe invasive infections.

The collaboration is focused on a program of antifungal molecules with a novel mode of action, addressing the critical unmet need of patients with invasive infections caused by strains of Candida, Aspergillus, and rare molds. The joint efforts aim to deliver a clinical candidate, which will then be further progressed through clinical development by Basilea.

Dr. Terry Roemer, Chief Scientific Officer of Prokaryotics, commented: "We are delighted to collaborate with Basilea on this program with the goal to develop a mechanistically novel class of broad-spectrum antifungals for patients suffering from life-threatening infections. It is estimated that serious fungal infections cause ~1.7 million deaths worldwide annually – a number comparable to deaths caused by tuberculosis or malaria.1,2 The emerging resistance to existing antifungal drugs only exacerbates this threat and underscores the need for new antifungal agents with novel modes of action distinct from current clinically used drugs. This partnership perfectly aligns Prokaryotics' expertise and passion for discovering novel anti-infectives with Basilea's exceptional leadership in advancing novel drugs to the market."

"It is a pleasure to join with Basilea in the development of novel antifungals for the benefit of patients worldwide. Basilea is a worldwide leader in this important therapeutic area which makes them an ideal partner for Prokaryotics", stated Pamela Demain, CEO, Prokaryotics.

Dr. Laurenz Kellenberger, Chief Scientific Officer of Basilea, said: "There remains a significant unmet medical need for safe, effective, and easy to administer antifungals, with activity against priority pathogens. This partnership underscores Basilea's continued commitment to addressing these needs. We look forward to working together, combining Prokaryotics expertise in anti-infective drug discovery and Basilea's capabilities to advance novel drugs to the market."

Under the terms of the agreement, Basilea will make an undisclosed upfront payment, along with near-term milestone payments to Prokaryotics. After selection of a clinical candidate, Basilea would be responsible for the clinical development and global commercialization under an exclusive global license. Under such license, Prokaryotics would be eligible to receive up to USD 48.5 million in development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered low single-digit royalties on global net sales.

About Antimicrobial Resistant (AMR) Fungal Pathogens

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized the critical need for mechanistically novel antifungal agents to combat the increasing drug resistance to existing standard-of-care antifungal therapeutics.3 Critical Priority pathogens designated by the WHO include Candida albicans, Candida auris, and Aspergillus fumigatus. Prokaryotics' antifungal programs effectively target these pathogens and an even broader spectrum of rare molds, to which stand-of-care antifungal agents are ineffective.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. Basilea is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. Basilea has successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, Basilea has both preclinical and clinical anti-infective assets in their portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

About Prokaryotics, Inc.

Prokaryotics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Merck & Co., Inc. out-licensed antibiotic development assets and internally discovered programs with the promise to treat life-threatening microbial infections caused by multidrug resistant bacteria and fungi. Prokaryotics combines its deep expertise in microbial physiology and medicinal chemistry with collaborative spirit and scientific passion to develop mechanistically novel antibiotics specifically targeting microbial cell wall and cell envelope biogenesis – the fundamental barriers erected by these pathogens to naturally withstand the effects of antibiotic treatment and the human immune system. Prokaryotics believes that such next generation antibiotics are undeniably essential to combat the global threat of antimicrobial resistance. Please visit www.prokaryotics.com

References

1. Bongomin F, Gago S, Oladele RO, Denning DW. Global and Multi-National Prevalence of Fungal Diseases-Estimate Precision. J Fungi. 2017;3(4):E57. doi: 10.3390/jof3040057.

2. Kainz K, Bauer MA, Madeo F, Carmona-Gutierrez D. Fungal infections in humans: the silent crisis. Microb Cell. 2020 Jun 1;7(6):143-145. doi: 10.15698/mic2020.06.718.

3. WHO fungal priority pathogens list to guide research, development and public health action. Geneva: Worth Health Organization; 2022.Licence: CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 IGO.

Contact: Holly Sutterlin

Phone: 908 737-1922 x124

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Prokaryotics, Inc.