ProKure Solutions Introduces GroClarity: Signaling the Future of Integrated Pest Management for Cultivators

PHOENIX, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarion Management Services, the maker of ProKure, has announced that it will operate under the name GroClarity moving forward. The new positioning is partnered with a strategic shift in the company's mission and the expansion of their product offerings.

GroClarity Overview:

GroClarity is made of two key brands: IPM Insights and ProKure.

IPM insights is an environmental testing and reporting service that allows cultivators to collect, analyze, and interpret data on a single platform to optimize their facility's growing conditions to grow healthy, mold free plants while simultaneously preventing catastrophic crop loss and costly recalls.

ProKure is GroClarity's industry-leading suite of chemical products, designed for cultivation facilities to improve air quality and eliminate mold on hard, non-porous surfaces.

Why it matters

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is a market primed for disruption. With data-backed air quality testing still in its infancy, customers have few tools at their disposal to assess the health of their facilities. The unfortunate truth is that – up until now – most cannabis cultivators rely on retroactive mold detection techniques like visual scouting, studying crop-loss rates and test-failure rates. Still, with these methods, mold is noted as a significant source of crop loss.

GroClarity's Vision Forward

GroClarity's IPM Insights and ProKure products offer an industry-first, preventative approach to pathogen control that promises greater understanding and control of the cultivation environment.

IPM insights is an online platform designed to empower cultivators by providing critical analysis into the health of their facilities by measuring pathogen pressure and environmental data that allows cultivators to quantify the health of their environment while offering key industry benchmarks for comparison. Users can now assess how their actions impact pathogen pressure and provide actionable recommendations for improving Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), ensuring optimal environmental health and preventing crop loss.

Once IPM Insights identifies a potential infection, ProKure's suite of products can be used to treat your facilities and get them back to optimal health. Available in liquid and gaseous forms of chlorine dioxide (ClO2), ProKure's product suite provides a holistic approach to creating desirable indoor cultivation environments and preventing outbreaks of mold, mildew, and bacteria.

Together, IPM Insights and ProKure form a holistic solution for cultivators to both identify and respond to pathogen pressure in their cultivation environments. IPM Insights provides the data needed to measure pathogen pressure and identify potential infection vectors, while ProKure allows cultivators to respond by eliminating mold on hard, non-porous surfaces and enhancing air quality throughout their facility. This dynamic combination empowers cultivators to maintain a healthier, more controlled environment, minimizing the risk of contamination and crop loss.

Comments on the news:

Noah Lustig, President of GroClarity: "ProKure has established itself as a trusted solution for managing mold, mildew, and other pathogens, but the future of integrated pest management in cannabis lies in understanding what's happening beyond our field of view. Cultivators are realizing that preventing crop loss and maximizing yield starts with having a clear picture of their environment. That's what makes Clarion's evolution into GroClarity and the launch of IPM Insights so exciting. For the first time, cultivators can accurately measure pathogen pressure and respond effectively, giving them unprecedented control over their environment and empowering them to grow with greater confidence."

About GroClarity

GroClarity is the first company to monitor air quality as part of a cultivation IPM program, providing customers with years of industry-first knowledge and best practices to apply to their cultivation facilities. Led by a team of veteran cannabis industry experts, GroClarity empowers top cannabis cultivation facilities across the US with comprehensive IPM solutions and insights. Through cutting-edge technologies and customized SOPs, we help our partners predict, identify, and respond effectively to pathogen pressure, ensuring optimal growing environments. For more information, please visit Groclarity.com.

