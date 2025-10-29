ProLabs to Showcase Next-Generation Optical Innovations at SC25

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLabs, a global leader in optical connectivity solutions, will showcase its latest advancements in high-speed networking at Supercomputing 2025 (SC25), taking place November 16–21 in St. Louis, Missouri.

At Booth #2924, ProLabs will demonstrate how its next-generation optical technologies are redefining performance, scalability, and sustainability for AI-driven and high-performance computing (HPC) environments.

SC25 November 16-21, 2025 America's Center Convention Complex St. Louis, Missouri

ProLabs' participation at SC25 will feature its Byte Size Theater sessions, where experts will share insights on key trends in optical networking and strategies for building next-generation infrastructure.

Featured Technologies

1.6T Transceivers & DACs – Enabling the transition to 224G signaling per lane, doubling performance over 800G and delivering the bandwidth required for future-ready data centers.

– Enabling the transition to 224G signaling per lane, doubling performance over 800G and delivering the bandwidth required for future-ready data centers. Multi-Coded Optics – Designed for flexibility across diverse network architectures, enabling seamless multi-vendor interoperability and support for multi-rate environments.

– Designed for flexibility across diverse network architectures, enabling seamless multi-vendor interoperability and support for multi-rate environments. Linear Pluggable Optics (LPO) Solutions – Engineered for energy-efficient, low-latency interconnects optimized for AI workloads.

– Engineered for energy-efficient, low-latency interconnects optimized for AI workloads. Advanced Monitoring Transceivers (Exclusive Reveal) – Attendees will get an early look at ProLabs' next-generation monitoring technology, providing unprecedented visibility, proactive diagnostics, and control in high-speed optical networks.

"From AI acceleration to hyperscale data centers, the industry is demanding faster, more efficient connectivity," said Ray Hagen, VP of Product Line Management at ProLabs. "At SC25, we're showcasing innovations that demonstrate our ongoing commitment to delivering optical solutions that power the next generation of AI, HPC, and data center networks."

Join ProLabs at Booth #2924 at the America's Center Convention Complex, St. Louis, Missouri, to discover how the company's latest optical technologies are driving the future of connectivity.

For more details, visit https://www.prolabs.com/sc25

