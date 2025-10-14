Prolacta Bioscience Approaches 20 Years Nourishing Extremely Premature Babies as #1 Hospital Provider of Human Milk-Based Fortifiers and Formulas

Company Introduced Fortifiers Free From Cow Milk in 2006 to Improve Long-Term Outcomes

DUARTE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolacta Bioscience®, the world's leading hospital provider of 100% human milk-based nutritional products for critically ill and premature infants, approaches two decades of providing the only alternative to cow milk-based fortifiers in the U.S. for the most fragile preemies born weighing < 1,250 grams (2.75 pounds).

Multiple studies conducted over the past 15 years show that cow milk-based fortifiers increase the risk of the life-threatening intestinal disease necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) in extremely premature infants. These studies compared infants fed cow milk-based fortifiers to those fed 100% human milk-based fortifiers as part of an exclusive human milk diet (EHMD).1-3 For each 10% increase in cow milk-based protein in an infant's diet, there is a 11.8% increase in the risk of NEC, 20.6% increase in the risk of surgical NEC, and 17.9% increase in the risk of sepsis.4

Additionally, a recent independent study evaluated the association between an EHMD and motor function impairment at 3 years of corrected age. Read more about the published findings here.5

Since introducing Prolact+ H2MF®, the world's first and only 100% human milk-based fortifier, in 2006, Prolacta has contributed to changing the standard of care for critically ill and premature infants in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) across the country. The company's nutritional products are made from 100% breast milk and are free from cow milk and other added fats and sugars, including corn syrup solids. The products have been studied extensively throughout the company's nearly 20-year history, showing reduced complications and improved outcomes for vulnerable infants.1-3,6-9

"Our company's history and commitment to advancing neonatal nutrition is supported by extensive clinical data and two decades of real-world use of our products," said Scott Elster, CEO of Prolacta. "Our legacy and continued mission reflect the vital role of human milk nutrition in helping extremely premature infants not just survive their earliest days but also grow and develop so they can thrive throughout their lives."

Prolacta's advancements in neonatal nutrition have been marked by several key milestones:

2006: Prolacta introduces Prolact+ H2MF® – the first and only 100% human milk-based fortifier as an alternative to cow milk-based products for extremely premature infants

Prolacta introduces Prolact+ H MF® – the first and only 100% human milk-based fortifier as an alternative to cow milk-based products for extremely premature infants 2007 : Prolacta introduces Prolact HM® – the industry's first protein- and calorie-standardized pasteurized donor human milk for use alone or with Prolact+ H 2 MF human milk fortifier when mother's own milk is unavailable

2007: Prolacta enters the European market with first international sale

Prolacta enters the European market with first international sale 2010 : First randomized clinical trial published demonstrating the benefits of Prolacta's human milk-based fortifiers 3

2013: Prolacta introduces Prolact RTF™ – the first and only 100% human milk-based "ready to feed" (RTF) premature infant formula indicated for when a mother's own milk is unavailable and fortification is needed

Prolacta introduces Prolact RTF™ – the first and only 100% human milk-based "ready to feed" (RTF) premature infant formula indicated for when a mother's own milk is unavailable and fortification is needed 2014: Prolacta introduces Prolact CR® – the world's first and only 100% human milk caloric fortifier made from pasteurized human milk cream to help preemies increase weight and length

2017: Prolacta develops world's first test to directly detect bacteria and viruses in donor breast milk, setting the highest safety standard in the human milk industry

: Prolacta develops world's first test to directly detect bacteria and viruses in donor breast milk, setting the highest safety standard in the human milk industry 2017: Prolacta begins directly testing donor milk for traces of drugs, including opiates, nicotine, and marijuana, as well as adulterants

2020: Prolacta introduces products in the Middle East

: Prolacta introduces products in the Middle East 2023 : Australia approves use of Prolacta's nutritional products

2024: More than 50% of Level III and IV NICUs in the U.S. used Prolacta's 100% human milk-based fortifiers and formulas for the tiniest preemies weighing less than 1,250 g (2.75 lbs.)

: More than 50% of Level III and IV NICUs in the U.S. used Prolacta's 100% human milk-based fortifiers and formulas for the tiniest preemies weighing less than 1,250 g (2.75 lbs.) 2025: U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves Prolacta's Surgifort® fortifier – the first and only 100% human milk-based fortifier designed for term infants recovering from corrective surgery for gastroschisis

A growing body of clinical evidence demonstrates the short- and long-term health benefits of human milk-based nutrition for critically ill and premature infants. Compared to cow milk-based products, an EHMD with Prolacta's 100% human milk-based nutritional fortifiers has been clinically proven in numerous studies to:

Lower mortality and morbidity 4,10

Reduce risk of NEC 1-3

Reduce incidence of feeding intolerance 1

Achieve adequate growth 8,11,12

Reduce incidence of bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) 1,2,8,9

Reduce incidence of retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) 1,2,9,13

Reduce late-onset sepsis incidence 2,13 and evaluations 9

and evaluations Improve long-term outcomes such as neurodevelopment 6,7

Shorten stays in the NICU 1

Reduce hospital costs1,14

About Prolacta Bioscience

Prolacta Bioscience® is a global life sciences company dedicated to Advancing the Science of Human Milk® to improve health outcomes for critically ill and premature infants. More than 125,000 extremely premature infants worldwide15 have benefited from Prolacta's human milk-based products, which have been evaluated in more than 30 peer-reviewed clinical studies. In a significant advancement, Prolacta has developed Surgifort®, the first and only FDA-approved human milk-based fortifier designed for term infants recovering from corrective surgery for gastroschisis. Operating the world's first pharmaceutical-grade human milk processing facilities, Prolacta maintains the industry's strictest quality and safety standards, with over 20 validated tests for screening and testing human milk. Prolacta's manufacturing process uses vat pasteurization to ensure pathogen inactivation while protecting nutritional composition and bioactivity. Learn more online, or on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Prolacta Bioscience