Prolacta Bioscience Demonstrates Leadership in Human Milk Science With History of Voluntarily Reviewing Health Claims With the FDA

Company Refers National Advertising Division to the FDA for Confirmation of Claims Regarding Its Human Milk-Based Fortifiers

DUARTE, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolacta Bioscience®, the world's leading hospital provider of 100% human milk-based nutritional products, takes its obligation to the critically ill and premature infants it serves, and to the doctors providing them with care, extremely seriously. As such, Prolacta is addressing a recent challenge made regarding certain advertising claims.

Dating back to 2007, Prolacta has voluntarily submitted its health-related advertising claims to regulatory review. Prolacta reviews proposed claims and provides the substantiating evidence to its primary regulator, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the agency works with Prolacta, where and if necessary, to refine the claim language.

In response to a May 2024 complaint filed by Mead Johnson & Company with the BBB National Advertising Division (NAD) challenging certain advertising claims, Prolacta referred NAD to the FDA.

Prolacta stands firmly behind the clinical evidence in support of its products. Compared to cow milk-based products, an exclusive human milk diet (EHMD) with Prolacta's 100% human milk-based nutritional fortifiers, has been clinically proven in numerous clinical studies to:

Lower mortality and morbidity 1,2

Reduce risk of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) 3-5

Reduce incidence of feeding intolerance 3

Achieve adequate growth 6-8

Reduce incidence of bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) 3,4,6,9

Reduce incidence of retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) 3,4,9,10

Reduce late-onset sepsis incidence 4,10 and evaluations 9

and evaluations Improve long-term outcomes such as neurodevelopment 11,12

Shorten stays in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) 3

Reduce hospital costs3,13

"Prolacta thanks NAD for its work in this matter but believes that in this case, the FDA is the proper forum for any inquiry regarding health claims," said Scott Elster, CEO of Prolacta Bioscience. "We stand ready and willing to discuss any questions regarding our advertising claims from U.S. government regulatory agencies as we have done throughout our history."

For more information about Prolacta Bioscience, visit prolacta.com.

About Prolacta Bioscience

Prolacta Bioscience® is a global life sciences company dedicated to Advancing the Science of Human Milk® to improve health outcomes for critically ill and premature infants. More than 100,000 extremely premature infants worldwide14 have benefited from Prolacta's human milk-based products, which have been evaluated in more than 30 peer-reviewed clinical studies.

References

SOURCE Prolacta Bioscience