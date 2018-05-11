Prolacta Bioscience® Salutes World Breast Milk Donation Day May 19

"The month of May celebrates moms; first on Mother's Day and then again on World Breast Milk Donation Day," said Scott Elster, president and CEO of Prolacta Bioscience. "We are incredibly grateful to mothers who choose to donate their excess breast milk to provide life-saving nutrition to the most vulnerable preemies in neonatal care."

To express gratitude to mothers who contribute their time and effort to donate their excess breast milk for the health of preemies, Prolacta is asking friends and followers to share the best advice their mom gave them. Prolacta will feature the responses on Prolacta's social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. During World Breast Milk Donation Day, Prolacta will also invite moms to join the conversation on social media by using hashtags #MilkDonorsTouchLives and #MilkDonors.

Prolacta supports a variety of donor milk programs for moms who wish to donate their excess breast milk, including direct compensation and charitable options for moms who donate breast milk to preemies while also making a contribution to charity. Supporting donor programs is one way that Prolacta helps hospitals meet the American Academy of Pediatrics' (AAP) recommendation that all preterm infants receive human milk, whether it's mother's own or pasteurized human donor milk.1

When used as part of an exclusive human milk diet (EHMD)2, Prolacta's neonatal nutritional products are clinically proven to improve health outcomes3,4,5 and reduce hospital costs6,7 for critically ill, extremely premature infants weighing between 500-1250 g (1 lb 1oz to 2 lbs 12 oz) at birth, in the NICU, as compared to cow milk-based fortifier or cow milk-based preterm formula. An EHMD devoid of cow milk not only decreases the risk of health complications for premature babies, but also reduces the number of days spent in the hospital, and reduces the overall costs of care, according to a study published in the Journal of Perinatology.7

About Prolacta Bioscience

Prolacta Bioscience, Inc. is a privately-held life sciences company dedicated to Advancing the Science of Human Milk®. The company pioneered the development of human milk-based neonatal nutritional products to meet the needs of critically ill, premature infants in the NICU. Prolacta leads the industry in the quality and safety of nutritional products made from donor breast milk and operates the first and only pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing facility for the processing of human breast milk.

www.prolacta.com

