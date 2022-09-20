PROLEEVA™ Medical Food Unveils Its Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients at Ultimate Comfort Food Experiment

Chronic Pain Sufferers Learn About the Benefits of PROLEEVA™ Medical Food with a Familiar Concept – Comfort Food

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of National Pain Awareness Month, Master Chef and Spice Blender Lior Lev Sercarz partnered with PROLEEVA™ Medical Food to create an eight-course meal of comfort foods, each with special ingredients that naturally alleviate inflammation and directly manage chronic pain at its root.

At a recent Comfort Food Experiment event at Chef Sercarz's Spice Lab in New York, Sercarz served each Proleeva-inspired dish to the surprise and delight of six guests who know chronic pain best: chronic pain sufferers.

Proleeva Medical Food bottle Chef Lior Lev Sercarz talks to six focus group participants and chronic pain sufferers.

Each course included an ingredient found in a Proleeva Medical Food capsule that helps naturally fight inflammation and chronic pain:

Turmeric – anti-inflammatory properties

– anti-inflammatory properties Curcumin – anti-inflammatory properties

– anti-inflammatory properties Bromelain – anti-inflammatory properties

– anti-inflammatory properties L-Arginine – improves blood flow and clears inflammation from the body

– improves blood flow and clears inflammation from the body GABA – suppresses sensation of pain and anxiety

– suppresses sensation of pain and anxiety Devil's Claw Root – anti-inflammatory properties

– anti-inflammatory properties Ginseng – anti-inflammatory, antioxidative and homeostatic properties

– anti-inflammatory, antioxidative and homeostatic properties Matcha – antioxidative properties

Linked here, find Chef Sercarz's eight pain-fighting recipes and hear from the six chronic pain-afflicted participants who discussed what comfort food meant to them and their current chronic pain battle.

PROLEEVA™ is available in an easy-to-swallow, natural, fast-dissolving capsule for purchase online at Amazon or directly on the Proleeva website for $39.99 per 120-capsule bottle.

About Lanfam LLC

Lanfam LLC is a specialty niche company focused on the development and manufacturing of medical foods. It is dedicated to markets with clear unmet needs and is committed to providing the highest quality products to satisfy the needs of health care professionals and the health and needs of patients, meeting or exceeding statutory or regulatory requirements. Founded in 2020, Lanfam LLC develops top quality products including PROLEEVA™, Albumax, Oncomax and Cebramax. Lanfam LLC is headquartered in Coral Springs, FL. For more information about Lanfam LLC and PROLEEVA™, visit us at https://proleeva.com/ and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

