Proletariat Inc. Completes $20 Million Series C Financing Round

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proletariat, Inc., an award-winning independent game developer with the mission to create games that change the way communities play together, today announced the completion of a $20 million Series C funding round led by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. with participation from existing investors Spark Capital, FirstMark Capital, and others. In addition, Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Development & Independent Publishing at Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., will join Proletariat's Board of Directors. Further details of the financing round were not disclosed.

"We've been looking for the right industry leaders to work with to help us take Spellbreak and Proletariat to the next level," said Seth Sivak, CEO of Proletariat, Inc. "Michael and Take-Two bring a wealth of experience that will be vital as we expand the team, ramp-up development and prepare to self-publish Spellbreak next year for audiences around the world."

"Proletariat has a strong reputation as an organization that embraces a transparent development approach to deliver amazing experiences to its players," said Michael Worosz, EVP, Head of Corporate Development & Independent Publishing. "We are quite impressed with Seth and his team composed of exceptional creative talent at Proletariat and are proud to invest in their business and future success. Personally, I'm greatly looking forward to working with the Company to help make Spellbreak a hit when they publish the game next year."

About Spellbreak

Spellbreak is a AAA fantasy battle royale experience featuring epic magic combat and powerful spellcasting. Players choose a class, weave spectacular spell combinations and fight to become an all-powerful battlemage. Spellbreak features a deep item and class system that allows players to dominate the Hollow Lands as a solo competitor or play with friends in a non-stop quest for survival. The title is currently in Closed Beta. For more information, please visit www.playspellbreak.com .

About Proletariat, Inc.

Founded in 2012 in Boston, MA, by a group of game-industry veterans from Harmonix, Turbine, and Insomniac, Proletariat is an award-winning independent game developer with the mission to create games that change the way communities play together.

The studio's first major title, World Zombination, debuted in early 2015 as a coveted "Editor's Choice" on the iOS App Store. Attracting millions of players worldwide, it went on to be named to Apple's "Best of 2015" list and developed a reputation for bringing AAA quality and depth to the mobile MMO landscape.

After developing a passion for live streaming as part of its transparent process—including live development streams and hundreds of Let's Plays—Proletariat created two distinct, but symbiotic new products: Streamline, a fast-paced arena game with full live stream integration, and Streamote, a backend and website that enables viewers to interact with their favorite broadcasters and control what's on screen. Streamline was the first game to release as part of Twitch Prime. Proletariat also created an RPG called StreamLegends, a Twitch extension that lets channel communities quest and build guilds together.

For more information on Proletariat, please visit http://www.proletariat.com .

