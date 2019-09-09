Proliant Biologicals Acquires Boval BioSolutions from Lifecycle Biotechnologies

ANKENY, Iowa, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proliant Biologicals, LLC (Proliant), an LGI company (Lauridsen Group Inc.), today announced that it has acquired Boval BioSolutions from Lifecycle Biotechnologies of Fort Worth, TX. The acquisition concluded on September 2, 2019 and financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to Stephen Welch, President of Proliant, "Boval possesses proprietary technologies that align well with Proliant's core strengths. This acquisition will further strengthen Proliant's position as the industry leader in protein fractionation and albumin manufacturing. We are excited to welcome all of Boval's customers and are eager to work with them to ensure business continuity, while providing an unparalleled level of supply security and technological innovation."

Proliant has a robust pipeline of new products to broaden its folio as it continues to seek innovative ways to serve the markets it operates within. Among the new products are AlbuRich™ and Precision Grade™ BSA, both of which target specific applications within the IVD and biologics manufacturing markets. The addition of Boval further enhances Proliant's ability to bring value and innovation to its customers.

"With nearly four decades of protein fractionation expertise and unmatched, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in two hemispheres, Proliant is in a unique position to supply Bovals' customers with high quality BSA," said Cody Yarborough, President of Boval. "It is a great fit, we could not be happier to see our products and technologies come under Proliant's leadership and to know our customers will be well served."

As part of the Lauridsen Group (LGI), Proliant Biologicals was founded in 2000 and is one of seven operating companies. With a focus on the Life Science industries, Proliant Biologicals manufactures and markets high purity plasma fractionations as well as animal extracts for microbiological research. Core markets include In-Vitro diagnostics (human and animal), vaccine production (human and animal), biopharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing, nutraceutical, and life science research industries. Proliant Biologicals has established itself as the market leader in BSA manufacturing by instituting the industries only "Closed Loop" process. This is accomplished by becoming vertically integrated from collection, through transport and manufacturing. Proliant is also the only BSA manufacturer in the world with two fully dedicated facilities, addressing the industry's need for dual sourcing and risk mitigation (Boone, IA & Feilding, NZ).

Headquartered in Cleburne, TX, Boval BioSolutions is a producer of customizable high purity Bovine Serum Albumin Powders and custom Bovine Serum Albumin Solutions. Custom manufacturing and unique testing capabilities for chemical, physical, and microbial purposes, has made Boval a key manufacturer in the Life Science Market.

Headquartered in Ankeny, IA, LGI has become an industry leader in animal-derived products that serve the human and animal health industries. With seven operating companies and 60 manufacturing locations worldwide, The Lauridsen Group serves human, veterinary and industrial applications with high quality, safe-sourced proteins. Each company under the LGI umbrella is truly independent. They have the ability and the charge to be entrepreneurial, to seek out new markets, to develop new products and applications, and above all to discover new ways to add value through fractionation and novel applications.

