Prolific Banking Inc. Adds Jennifer Schulte to Executive Team, Opens New Office in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Schulte has joined Prolific Banking Inc. as vice president of technology to lead the development team of this growing fintech now headquartered in a new Midtown Atlanta office.

Schulte brings 20 years of experience in Commercial Banking, Treasury Management, Payments and Financial Technology, and has managed cross-functional teams in the planning, development, delivery, and support of a world-class commercial services platform.

Her combined talent and experience provide the unique ability to be both strategic in her views of product management and technology, and, at the same time, detailed in every aspect of business analysis, systems architecture, quality assurance and project management.

"I am excited to have Jennifer join the executive team as she brings energy, experience, and an impressive array of skill sets to the organization," said Scott Graf, who leads Prolific Banking as Founder and President. "She is the ideal person to drive the design and development of a high quality, next generation technology platform to support commercial digital engagement and our new enrollment-as-a-service product known as On-Ramp."

Prolific Banking has located its headquarters at 1230 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 2520, Atlanta in the Promenade building. Promenade is a 691 feet tall skyscraper completed in 1990 with 40 stories of Class A+ office space and is currently the seventh-tallest skyscraper in Atlanta.

For additional information about Prolific Banking, or to learn more, please visit: www.prolificbanking.com or call us at: 470-481-1049

SOURCE Prolific Banking Inc.

Related Links

http://www.prolificbanking.com

