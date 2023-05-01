Prolific Banking Inc. Signs Mid Penn Bank to Multi-Year Contract for Commercial Onboarding Solution

ATLANTA, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid Penn Bank becomes the first community bank to acquire the Prolific Banking On-Ramp automated enrollment solution for cash management products and services.

"We are excited to add Mid Penn Bank as a partner for our next generation technology platform to support digital engagement with On-Ramp" said Scott Graf, who leads Prolific Banking as Founder and President. "Mid Penn Bank is a leader in digital innovation by investing to create competitive advantage in the markets they serve."

About Mid Penn Bank

Mid Penn Bank, headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. The Bank operates retail locations in 17 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and has total assets in excess of $4.5 billion. Mid Penn Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more, please visit www.midpennbank.com.

About Prolific Banking, Inc.

Atlanta-based Prolific Banking was founded in 2020 by a team experienced in commercial banking and software development. The Prolific Banking mission is to facilitate digital transformation of commercial banking, enabling competition in a modern technology environment with a level of digital engagement that improves client experience, provides efficiencies and scale, and generates new revenue streams. For additional information about Prolific Banking, please visit: prolificbanking.com or call us at: 470-481-1049

SOURCE Prolific Banking Inc.