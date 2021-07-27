Prolific bolsters leadership team, adds global business executive Toni McEwan as Senior Vice President

"Prolific is an incredible group that is helping emerging organizations worldwide grow to new heights. I'm eager to join the team and continue to help companies who are making a difference in the world maximize what matters most to them," shared McEwan.

McEwan joins Prolific during a season of robust expansion. The growth firm and its portfolio of companies have increased revenue by over 10x since 2014 and moved its HQ to Indianapolis just last year.

"We are thrilled that Toni is joining our leadership team during this era of unprecedented growth and impact. Her global experience and performance track record will serve Prolific well as we expand our capabilities and services for our worldwide partners. More importantly, Toni is a servant leader, determined to realize positive change here in Indy, across the U.S. and the world," shared Brad Benbow, Chairman and CEO of Prolific.

An Indianapolis native, McEwan graduated with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University and an Executive MBA from the University of Notre Dame. McEwan is a board member of non-profit organizations So Big and The Stem Connection – both based in Central Indiana.

Prolific is the growth firm. We help emerging organizations maximize their revenue, impact, and relevancy through growth strategy, growth performance, and growth capital. Prolific is the parent company to JDA Worldwide, Conquer, and Chernoff Newman. Learn more at www.prolificHQ.com.

Press Contact:

Chance Benbow

CMO

Prolific

[email protected]

SOURCE Prolific

Related Links

https://prolifichq.com/

